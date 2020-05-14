Senior Product Designer (UX/UI)

Job Details

As Senior Product Designer you will shape and manage the entire look and feel of our international mobile games that are played by millions of people every day. Being part of an interdisciplinary team, you will not only be responsible for a unique interface and user experience design, but also for the conception of our products in collaboration with developers and product owners. Your tasks will also include the design of marketing materials and our store appearances at Apple, Google and Facebook to make our games even more successful.

Your profile:

Fluent in German (C1 or C2)

Several years of experience in designing user-friendly, intuitive mobile apps or games

Convincing portfolio: outstanding visual design and a very good sense for target-group-oriented communication

Passion for state-of-the-art design, usability and trends

Very good conceptual skills and ability to learn quickly

Experience in creating design systems and patterns

Enthusiasm for working in a team and co-solving upcoming challenges

Good knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, Sketch, Figma or comparable tools

Successfully completed studies in design (UI / UX), communication design, interaction design or a comparable qualification

Optional:

Moving image skills and motion design skills, passion for social media, experience in programming / HTML / CSS

Benefits: