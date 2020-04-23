Creative Content Producer

Job Details

The Wally Shop helps people shop their favorite brands 100% waste free by delivering products in all reusable, returnable packaging. We have a climate- and waste- crisis that threatens all of us, but now is not the time for doom and gloom. We believe people want to do good - it's our responsibility to provide that option and have fun doing it.

We are looking for a creative generalist to translate our brand into reality by producing visual content that resonates with our audience and matches our brand's aesthetic. Suitable applicants need basic competency in photography, photoshop, illustrator or equivalents - tools needed to create visual content.

The role itself is a freelance-type role. Projects/requests would be made for new content and the individual would be responsible for delivering the content according to set deadlines. Given the nature of the role, a successful applicant will also need strong communication skills, a self-starter personality and an ownership mentality - they are able to overcome any obstacles that stand in their way to produce the required content.