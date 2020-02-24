Product Designer (UI/UX)

Job Details

About Roadtohealth

Roadtohealth is the team behind REACHhealth, a white label wellness and engagement platform providing clinically validated feedback, advice and coaching on achieving a healthier lifestyle and additional healthy days of life. We’re a small dynamic company looking to expand our team.

Position overview

Full time (37.5 hours per week) • Remote - United Kingdom

We’re looking for a UI/UX designer with excellent visual design skills who will work closely with our Lead Designer on a suite of new products and features for our white-label wellbeing platform. Your tasks will also include the design of marketing materials such as websites and promotional PDFs.

Responsibilities

Designing new product features

Communicating design decisions and concepts to the rest of the team through user journeys, wireframes, high-fidelity mocks and prototypes

Delivering production ready files to development

Handling in-house design requests for marketing materials such as campaigns and presentations

Managing your time effectively, across multiple requests to meet deadlines

Requirements

2+ years experience

You have a good understanding of design principles for both web and mobile, and have proficiency in using Figma, Sketch or similar design software. You have experience in creating user flows, wireframes, prototypes and production-ready designs.

Impressive portfolio

An eye for great design and excellent attention to detail is demonstrated in your portfolio. You have strong visual design skills – layout, typography, colour and interaction design, which is showcased across a variety of project examples.

Driven and self-motivated

Working remotely, you should be able to manage your own time, process and workflow. You may have to shuffle a handful of projects and multiple requests while being mindful of priorities.

Strong communication

You have exceptional English language skills (written and verbal) and are able to clearly communicate design decisions and concepts to other stakeholders.