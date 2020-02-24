Designer (Product and Marketing)

All Jobs
About Roadtohealth

Roadtohealth is the team behind REACHhealth, a white label wellness and engagement platform providing clinically validated feedback, advice and coaching on achieving a healthier lifestyle and additional healthy days of life. We’re a small dynamic company looking to expand our team. 

Position overview

Full time (37.5 hours per week) • Remote - United Kingdom

We’re looking for a creative all-rounder - someone with a broad set of visual design skills who will be able to work closely with our Lead Designer on a suite of new products and features for our white-label wellbeing platform. You will also be responsible for all marketing and promotional material including websites, social media, marketing collateral and presentations. 

Responsibilities 

  • Designing new product features 
  • Communicating design decisions and concepts to the rest of the team through user journeys, wireframes, high-fidelity mocks and prototypes 
  • Delivering production ready files to development 
  • Handling in-house design requests for marketing materials such as campaigns and presentations 
  • Managing your time effectively, across multiple requests to meet deadlines 

Requirements 

2+ years experience 

You have previously worked in design and marketing at a product company and have expertise in using design tools such as Figma. 

Experience with design systems and branding 

You have a good understanding of typography, design principles and best practices across both digital and print. You should be proficient in creating brand and marketing materials that reflect company messaging. 

Impressive portfolio 

An eye for great design and excellent attention to detail is demonstrated in your portfolio. You have strong visual design skills – layout, typography, colour and interaction design, which is showcased across a variety of project examples. 

Driven and self-motivated  

Working remotely, you should be able to manage your own time, process and workflow. You may have to shuffle a handful of projects and multiple requests while being mindful of priorities. 

Strong communication 

You are able to clearly communicate design decisions and concepts to other stakeholders and are more than capable of keeping those involved up to date throughout the project. 

