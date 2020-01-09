Graphic Designer

Job Details

We're looking for a driven, detail-obsessed designer with a creative mind and good taste to join our growing team. The right candidate will take an active role in shaping the visual communication for our clients, from brands to video to social media.

The designer will play an integral role in developing brand experiences, creative content, and campaigns.

We are a distributed company, so you will have lots of video meetings, but you can work from pretty much anywhere that has good internet.





Responsibilities

Generate clear ideas and concepts across media

Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas

Understand marketing initiatives, strategic positioning and target audience

Take work from concept to final execution

Manage and delegate responsibilities to other designers and provide direction

Present completed ideas to clients/team members

Stay interested in advertising and culture





Job Qualifications

2-5 years of design/art direction experience

Superior design and conceptual skills

Proficient in Illustrator, Indesign, and Photoshop

Ability to create basic animations/gifs in After Effects or Photoshop

Excellent time management & organizational skills

Self Motivated

Experience in both digital and print





About Plein Air

Plein Air is a marketing consultancy built for restaurant and hospitality brands. We get to work on all kinds of projects, both traditional and cutting edge. We might be working on a new rebrand or broadcast spots, or we could be creating the next great ghost kitchen from scratch. You will have the opportunity to work on all kinds of projects and make a real impact on the visual identity of our clients.

As we mentioned above, we are also fully remote (before the whole world went remote). Which means you can work and live just about anywhere. You'll still have meetings and check-ins but also have the flexibility to work however best suits you.

If you think you'd be a good fit, send us your work, and let's talk. You can email your portfolio and resume to alan@itspleinair.com

Oh, and if you're curious how and why we started this thing you can read some of our thoughts here.