Graphic Designer
We're looking for a driven, detail-obsessed designer with a creative mind and good taste to join our growing team. The right candidate will take an active role in shaping the visual communication for our clients, from brands to video to social media.
The designer will play an integral role in developing brand experiences, creative content, and campaigns.
We are a distributed company, so you will have lots of video meetings, but you can work from pretty much anywhere that has good internet.
Responsibilities
- Generate clear ideas and concepts across media
- Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas
- Understand marketing initiatives, strategic positioning and target audience
- Take work from concept to final execution
- Manage and delegate responsibilities to other designers and provide direction
- Present completed ideas to clients/team members
- Stay interested in advertising and culture
Job Qualifications
- 2-5 years of design/art direction experience
- Superior design and conceptual skills
- Proficient in Illustrator, Indesign, and Photoshop
- Ability to create basic animations/gifs in After Effects or Photoshop
- Excellent time management & organizational skills
- Self Motivated
- Experience in both digital and print
About Plein Air
Plein Air is a marketing consultancy built for restaurant and hospitality brands. We get to work on all kinds of projects, both traditional and cutting edge. We might be working on a new rebrand or broadcast spots, or we could be creating the next great ghost kitchen from scratch. You will have the opportunity to work on all kinds of projects and make a real impact on the visual identity of our clients.
As we mentioned above, we are also fully remote (before the whole world went remote). Which means you can work and live just about anywhere. You'll still have meetings and check-ins but also have the flexibility to work however best suits you.
If you think you'd be a good fit, send us your work, and let's talk. You can email your portfolio and resume to alan@itspleinair.com
Oh, and if you're curious how and why we started this thing you can read some of our thoughts here.