Art Director
Plein Air is looking for a driven, detail-obsessed art director with a creative mind and good taste to join our growing team. The right candidate will take an active role in shaping the visual communication for our clients, from brands to video to social media.
The art director will play an integral role in developing brand experiences, creative content, and campaigns.
We are a distributed company, so you will have lots of video meetings, but you can work from pretty much anywhere that has good internet.
Responsibilities
- Generate clear ideas and concepts across media
- Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas
- Understand marketing initiatives, strategic positioning and target audience
- Take work from concept to final execution
- Manage and delegate responsibilities to other designers and provide direction
- Present completed ideas to clients/team members
- Stay interested in advertising and culture
Job Qualifications
- 3-7 years of design/art direction experience
- Superior design and conceptual skills
- Proficient in Illustrator, Indesign, and Photoshop
- Ability to create basic animations/gifs in After Effects or Photoshop
- Excellent time management & organizational skills
- Self Motivated
- Experience in both digital and print
- The ability to respond professionally to direction, constructive critique and client feedback