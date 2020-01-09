Job Details

Plein Air is looking for a driven, detail-obsessed art director with a creative mind and good taste to join our growing team. The right candidate will take an active role in shaping the visual communication for our clients, from brands to video to social media.

The art director will play an integral role in developing brand experiences, creative content, and campaigns.

We are a distributed company, so you will have lots of video meetings, but you can work from pretty much anywhere that has good internet.





Responsibilities





Generate clear ideas and concepts across media

Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas

Understand marketing initiatives, strategic positioning and target audience

Take work from concept to final execution

Manage and delegate responsibilities to other designers and provide direction

Present completed ideas to clients/team members

Stay interested in advertising and culture





Job Qualifications

3-7 years of design/art direction experience

Superior design and conceptual skills

Proficient in Illustrator, Indesign, and Photoshop

Ability to create basic animations/gifs in After Effects or Photoshop

Excellent time management & organizational skills

Self Motivated

Experience in both digital and print

The ability to respond professionally to direction, constructive critique and client feedback



