UX/UI Designer

Are you an experienced UI/UX designer with exquisite taste for building user centric products? Do you want to evolve a product that is used by millions of people worldwide?

In this role, you will work with a team of designers, researchers, engineers and product managers to improve the experience of our core product. You will design for cross-channel user journeys, and contribute to evolve the user experience of Trivago’s hotel search product.

*Note- you must be willing to relocate to Düsseldorf, Germany. This role is NOT remote.

What you’ll do:

  • Solve complex interaction problems and define the user experience of new features from initial ideas to production-ready designs
  • Be the voice of the user and drive the UX decisions in a cross-functional team to ensure usability, consistency, and continuity across our product
  • Demonstrate your ideas in tangible formats such as sketches, prototypes, wireframes and UI Designs
  • Iterate, see users fail to understand your concepts, and learn from it
  • Make use of user research and quantitative data to make informed decisions
  • Participate and deliver on the day to day production of design solutions
  • Work with, maintain, and challenge our design system
  • Keep a strong connections to your design peers and be an integral part of the design community

What we’d love you to have:

  • 6+ years’ experience in Digital Product Design
  • Good UX knowledge (Information Architecture, Usability, Prototyping, Design process, etc) and sharp, up-to-date UI skills
  • Minimum of a bachelor’s in Interaction Design, HCI, Digital Design or gained relevant work experience in the design field
  • To be able to design autonomously in a responsive, fluid environment and have experience working in agile and fast paced surroundings
  • A mind filled with beautiful, simple, innovative ideas and a high interest solving complex product challenges
  • Expert knowledge of Sketch, Invision and every relevant design tool

What you can expect from life at Trivago:

  • Growth: We help you grow as trivago grows through support for personal and professional development, constant new challenges, regular peer-feedback, mentorship and world-class training.
  • Autonomy: Every talent has the ability to make an impact independently by driving topics thanks to our strong entrepreneurial mindset, our horizontal workflow and self-determined working hours.
  • International environment: Our agile, international culture and environment with talents from 50+ nations encourages mutual trust and creates a safe space to discuss openly and act freely.
  • Collaborative spaces: Our state-of-the-art campus in Düsseldorf offers interactive spaces where we can easily collaborate, exchange ideas, take a break and workout together.
  • Relocation: We offer our international talents support with relocation costs, work permit and visa questions, free language classes, flat search and insurance.

Additional information:

  • Trivago N.V. is proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product for our users.
  • To find out more about life at trivago follow us on social media @lifeattrivago.
  • To learn more about tech at trivago, check out our blog: https://tech.trivago.com/
  • Want to learn more about trivago’s business model to prepare for your interview? Visit https://company.trivago.com/our-product/

We’re looking forward to hearing from you!

