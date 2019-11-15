UX/UI Designer

Job Details

Are you an experienced UI/UX designer with exquisite taste for building user centric products? Do you want to evolve a product that is used by millions of people worldwide?

In this role, you will work with a team of designers, researchers, engineers and product managers to improve the experience of our core product. You will design for cross-channel user journeys, and contribute to evolve the user experience of Trivago’s hotel search product.

*Note- you must be willing to relocate to Düsseldorf, Germany. This role is NOT remote.

What you’ll do:

Solve complex interaction problems and define the user experience of new features from initial ideas to production-ready designs

Be the voice of the user and drive the UX decisions in a cross-functional team to ensure usability, consistency, and continuity across our product

Demonstrate your ideas in tangible formats such as sketches, prototypes, wireframes and UI Designs

Iterate, see users fail to understand your concepts, and learn from it

Make use of user research and quantitative data to make informed decisions

Participate and deliver on the day to day production of design solutions

Work with, maintain, and challenge our design system

Keep a strong connections to your design peers and be an integral part of the design community

What we’d love you to have:

6+ years’ experience in Digital Product Design

Good UX knowledge (Information Architecture, Usability, Prototyping, Design process, etc) and sharp, up-to-date UI skills

Minimum of a bachelor’s in Interaction Design, HCI, Digital Design or gained relevant work experience in the design field

To be able to design autonomously in a responsive, fluid environment and have experience working in agile and fast paced surroundings

A mind filled with beautiful, simple, innovative ideas and a high interest solving complex product challenges

Expert knowledge of Sketch, Invision and every relevant design tool

What you can expect from life at Trivago:

Growth: We help you grow as trivago grows through support for personal and professional development, constant new challenges, regular peer-feedback, mentorship and world-class training.

Autonomy: Every talent has the ability to make an impact independently by driving topics thanks to our strong entrepreneurial mindset, our horizontal workflow and self-determined working hours.

International environment: Our agile, international culture and environment with talents from 50+ nations encourages mutual trust and creates a safe space to discuss openly and act freely.

Collaborative spaces: Our state-of-the-art campus in Düsseldorf offers interactive spaces where we can easily collaborate, exchange ideas, take a break and workout together.

Relocation: We offer our international talents support with relocation costs, work permit and visa questions, free language classes, flat search and insurance.

Additional information:

Trivago N.V. is proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product for our users.

To find out more about life at trivago follow us on social media @lifeattrivago.

To learn more about tech at trivago, check out our blog: https://tech.trivago.com/

Want to learn more about trivago’s business model to prepare for your interview? Visit https://company.trivago.com/our-product/

We’re looking forward to hearing from you!