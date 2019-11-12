Job Details

Senior UI/UX Designer





Hey there 👋

Are you up for the challenge of creating an immersive user-centered design experience for cybersecurity professionals? Interested in spending your days solving UI/UX challenges in innovative ways with an opportunity to improve people’s lives? Do you want to work with a team of senior designers and engineers that are all invested in producing great products that matter? Are you looking for an opportunity for a stable work environment with reasonable hours? If so, you might be our next Senior UI/UX Designer!

About the Position

As a Senior UX/UI Designer you'll get to work closely with our design, engineering, and content teams to help solve challenging problems in the cybersecurity industry. You should possess the aptitude to understand the capabilities of a complex web-based platform and design easy-to-use, highly intuitive, and modern interfaces to support the brand message and increase usability.

Thinking differently and pushing the envelope are an integral part of who you are as a designer, and you have confidence in your ability to produce work that is up to par with our team. Working at Swimlane will provide a unique opportunity to gain experience working across a range of products, and allow you to contribute fresh perspectives alongside an experienced design team.

Responsibilities

Complete product experience cycle: plan and conduct user research (when needed); design based on the results; deliver user story mapping, wireframes, and on-brand high-definition visual designs in an Agile product development process.

Work alongside our design team in translating design concepts and basic wireframes into full-fidelity designs for our web platforms.

Gathering and evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with product managers and engineers.

Employ design thinking and questioning techniques to develop strategies and execution plans where pathways are not always obvious.

Creating click-through prototyping for new and existing features.

Work closely with the engineering team by providing additional screen states, communicating the user flow and assisting with any miscellaneous requests.

Utilize, develop and document patterns within a design system.

Effectively communicate product design ideas, strategy and results across the organization, building enthusiasm and appreciation for interface design’s contribution to Swimlane’s success—both for the end consumer and our employees.

Provide leadership with cross-team engagements for UI/UX design capability by conceptualizing and creating large-scale digital experiences and applications. Possess a strong ability to iterate, and present options to stakeholders.

Participate in internal reviews to provide thoughtful and constructive feedback.

Education/Skill/Ability Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

5-7+ years of UI/UX design work experience, preferably including technical products for both technical and non-technical users. Strong experience with data visualizations.

A portfolio that demonstrates superior design skills and ability. Web app focus is a plus.

Strong working knowledge of experience design software such as Figma, Sketch or Adobe products.

Ability to demonstrate an understanding of user-centered design, web app design principles and the value of user feedback/user testing.

Experience performing user research, user story mapping and presenting results.

Collaborating with designers, developers, and engineers to create intuitive, user-friendly software that excites you. You are not the type to operate in a silo and welcome creative feedback as much as you welcome technical feedback.

Ability to manage your time and adhere to deadlines.

Entrepreneurial approachability to thrive in a start-up atmosphere and change direction as quickly as necessary.

Who you are

Passionate about user-centered design.

Curious and collaborative by nature – always diving in, investigating and not afraid to ask questions and seek answers.

A thinker and a problem solver.

Open-minded and willing to hear constructive criticism.

Seeks the positive, always trying to convey the good in all situations.

What's In It for You

Strength, Stability, and Vision.

A commitment from us to be a relevant market leader - we are aiming for the top!

An empowered culture where your ideas are important and your voice matters.

Opportunity for career growth.

Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package.

Great work/life balance

Mentorship

Work with a great “tight-knit” team

About Us

Swimlane is a leader in Security, Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR). Our platform empowers organizations to manage, respond to and neutralize cyber threats with the adaptability, efficiency, and speed necessary to combat today's rapidly evolving cyber threats. By automating time-intensive, manual processes and operational workflows and delivering powerful, consolidated analytics, real-time dashboards, and reporting from across your security infrastructure, Swimlane maximizes the incident response capabilities of over-burdened and understaffed security operations.

Swimlane was founded to deliver innovative and practical security solutions to organizations struggling with alert fatigue, vendor proliferation, and chronic staffing shortages. Swimlane is at the forefront of the growing market for security automation and orchestration solutions that give command over security processes in repeatable ways to get the most out of available resources and accelerate incident response.

We are focused on tangible work products, not micromanagement, we support our employees in their personal and professional goals. This role will allow you to work on cutting-edge technology and have an unprecedented impact on the future of an enterprise solution.

What We Offer

In order for you to take care of yourself both professionally and personally, we offer a total rewards package that includes a number of great benefits, including:

Medical, dental and vision coverage paid by Company at 100% for employee & 50% for dependents

401(k) plan participation with 3% Company safe harbor contribution & 100% immediate vesting

Unlimited PTO & 11 Company paid holidays

Company paid short-term disability, long-term disability, basic life insurance, and AD&D

Health Savings Account (HSA) for eligible plan participants

Company bonus program with annual payout ranging from 2-5% based on corporate sales goal attainment

Company sponsored training & professional development opportunities

Here at Swimlane, we strive to represent our five core values in all things we do:

Punch above your weight class - We make the most of our circumstances and constantly surprise and impress with our ability to deliver.

Be a happy innovator - The hard problems are the fun problems to solve, we’re excited to take on difficult challenges and find creative solutions.

Always be leveling up - We are continuously improving, embracing change, and consuming information to better ourselves and each other.

Move at the speed of WOW - We work with an extreme sense of urgency, but we never compromise quality.

Have honesty and integrity in 'all the things' - We make decisions with the best of intentions, doing what is right for as many stakeholders as possible.



