In-Vehicle Digital Design Manager

Deaborn

Ford Motor Company

Job Description & Qualifications

At Ford Motor Company, we believe freedom of movement drives human progress. We also believe in providing you with the freedom to define and realize your dreams. With our incredible plans for the future of mobility, we have a wide variety of opportunities for you to accelerate your career potential as you help us define tomorrow’s transportation.

What you’ll be able to do:

At Ford, incredible advancements in user experience, mobility and AI are coming together to create the most innovative in-vehicle digital experiences in the world. As a Digital Design Manager with us, you’ll help drive the state-of-the-art in this exciting discipline. You’ll lead, envision and execute on the production of holistic digital experiences You’ll collaborate with internal/external resources in the design, development and implementation of next-generation, driver-centric infotainment experiences. This role will expose you to our proven product development process as you interact closely with senior management. You will:

Engage with a team of UX/UI designers, 3D visualization artists, and motion graphic designers with a passion for and expertise in product design

Create strategies on now/near/far milestones based on our global strategic direction

Deliver experiences for digital center stack, digital instrument cluster, heads-up-display, and any other pixels in a vehicle

Develop digital and mobile experiences that provide an optimal user experience

Leverage automotive industry best practices with internal standards and expectations

Work with cross-functional teams and manage relationships with internal/external partners

Oversee project budgets and timelines

Develop the knowledge base of other team members

Lead the ongoing optimization of seamless digital experiences across multiple platforms

Create seamless experiences across multiple platforms

Lead performance management efforts to ensure optimal digital performance

Support continuous learning

NOTE: These positions are located in Dearborn, MI, but we are open to remote, home-based working arrangements.

The minimum requirements we seek:

Bachelor’s degree in interaction design, digital product design, or user experience

Five or more years of high-level digital design experience

At least two years of management/supervisory experience

NOTE: Candidates for this position must submit a professional portfolio that demonstrates the candidate's contributions to project work as well as examples of individual work. Please include a link to your portfolio in your resume.

Our preferred requirements:

Demonstrated adaptability

Ability to create exceptional interactive systems for global products

Passion for emerging technologies, new interaction models, product design, and perfection in visual design

Knowledge and demonstrated application of human-centered design principles

Experience in Agile UX design practices and rapid prototyping methods

Excellent written, oral and visual communication skills

Proficiency with design system creation and management

Previous automotive experience

What you’ll receive in return:

As part of the Ford family, you’ll enjoy excellent compensation and a comprehensive benefits package that includes generous PTO, retirement, savings and stock investment plans, incentive compensation and much more. You’ll also experience exciting opportunities for professional and personal growth and recognition.

If you have what it takes to help us redefine the future of mobility, we’d love to have you join us.

Candidates for positions with Ford Motor Company must be legally authorized to work in the United States on a permanent basis. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position, TN visa holders may be considered.

By choice, we are an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a culturally diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, age, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status or protected veteran status.