Job Details

Senior Motion Graphic Designer

Dearborn

Ford Motor Company

Design





Job Description & Qualifications

At Ford Motor Company, we believe freedom of movement drives human progress. We also believe in providing you with the freedom to define and realize your dreams. With our incredible plans for the future of mobility, we have a wide variety of opportunities for you to accelerate your career potential as you help us define tomorrow’s transportation.

What you’ll be able to do:

If you are passionate about the latest user-focused technology, possess a keen eye for elegant, modern design and obsess over the finest details in design and function, this is the opportunity for you. You will be a key member of the forward-looking team that is creating next level in-vehicle digital experiences. In collaboration with outstanding coders and designers (2D, 3D, UX/UI), you will conceive the sophisticated systems that infuse our entire vehicle ecosystems. Ready to engage, iterate, and innovate in a new and growing department that is on the forefront of revolutionizing the auto industry? Join us and:

Support our UX vision by producing nuanced and highly crafted motion and behavioral artifacts

Bring static 2D UI elements to life through rich, immersive visuals

Envision, develop and manage motion language from concept-to-implementation

Deliver uncompromised design fidelity while also striving for production efficiency

Translate motion languages to development teams for seamless implementation

Work within a fluid creative design environment while adhering to timeline/engineering frameworks

Leverage passion for emerging technologies, new interaction models, product design, and excellence in visual design

Connect time-based visualizations with UX prototyping to illustrate interactivity

Utilize software skills in Adobe Creative Suite (e.g., Photoshop & After Effects), Sketch, InVision Studio, 3D visualization and UX prototyping tools

Employ a systematic approach to solving large, complex design challenges

NOTE: These positions are located in Dearborn, MI, but we are open to remote, home-based working arrangements.

The minimum requirements we seek:

Bachelor's degree in animation, or digital media

Three or more years of professional animation/visual effects experience or related advanced degree

NOTE: Please include a link to your portfolio and demo reel in your resume.

Our preferred requirements:

Strong collaboration, communication, and organization skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Exceptional visual design skills with sensitivity to intelligent system interactions

Experience in 3D modeling in C4D, Maya or similar toolset

Familiarity with human-centered design thinking, techniques and philosophy

Ability to storyboard, edit video, and generate audio propositions

In-depth knowledge of the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving abilities

Ability to prototype in HTML/CSS/JavaScript

Excellent communication, multi-tasking and prioritizing skills

Previous automotive experience

Proven creative work experience in digital product design solutions

What you’ll receive in return:

As part of the Ford family, you’ll enjoy excellent compensation and a comprehensive benefits package that includes generous PTO, retirement, savings and stock investment plans, incentive compensation and much more. You’ll also experience exciting opportunities for professional and personal growth and recognition.

If you have what it takes to help us redefine the future of mobility, we’d love to have you join us.

Candidates for positions with Ford Motor Company must be legally authorized to work in the United States on a permanent basis. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position, TN visa holders may be considered.

By choice, we are an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a culturally diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, age, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status or protected veteran status.