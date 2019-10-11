Job Details

UI/UX Senior Product Designer

Dearborn

Ford Motor Company

Design





Job Description & Qualifications

At Ford Motor Company, we believe freedom of movement drives human progress. We also believe in providing you with the freedom to define and realize your dreams. With our incredible plans for the future of mobility, we have a wide variety of opportunities for you to accelerate your career potential as you help us define tomorrow’s transportation.

What you’ll be able to do:

We are looking for an exceptionally gifted UI/UX professional who is obsessed with exploring and advancing the latest interactive design trends and technologies. In this role, you must be able to envision the big picture while also rolling up your sleeves to perfect the smallest project details. You will create compelling and thoughtful in-vehicle user experiences with a focus on clean and artful design. This involves translating high-level requirements into high-fidelity design artifacts. It also requires communicating ideas with pixel-perfect clarity through prototyping and interactive models. You must be able to move fast and think faster as you engage, collaborate, and innovate in a fast-growing department. You will:

Synthesize project details, product requirements, user journeys and technical constraints into a cohesive whole

Express our brand vision through user interface design for in-vehicle experiences

Execute designs with a keen sensibility to layout, color, typography and behavior

Exhibit a passion for emerging technologies, new interaction models, product design, and excellence in visual design

Advance our UX vision through motion and prototypes

Work within a fluid creative design environment while adhering to timeline and engineering frameworks

Coordinate interface solutions with program/product managers

Utilize Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, InVision Cloud, Invision DSM and UX prototyping tools

Employ a systematic approach to solving large, complex design challenges

Combine creative and practice thinking to optimize efficiencies and reduce design debt

Take ownership of independent tracks of design work and manage timelines/deliverables

Present creative work early and often to key stakeholders in design reviews

NOTE: These positions are located in Dearborn, MI, Irvine, CA, and Palo Alto, CA, but we are open to remote, home-based working arrangements.

The minimum requirements we seek:

Bachelor's degree in interactive design, communications, graphic design, or UX design

Three or more years of professional UX/UI product design experience OR an advanced degree

NOTE: Please include a link to your portfolio and demo reel in your resume.

Our preferred requirements:

Exceptional visual design skills

Sensitivity to intelligent system interactions

Understanding of Atomic Design principles

Familiarity with Agile methodologies

Prototyping abilities (e.g. InVision, Flinto, Framer, HTML/CCS, After Effects, etc.)

Proficiency in human-centered design approaches, techniques and philosophy

Automotive UI/HMI experience

Background in digital product design solutions

Excellent concepting, written, oral and visual communication abilities

In-depth knowledge of the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Experience creating and managing design systems at scale

Background working through iterative product design cycles

What you’ll receive in return:

As part of the Ford family, you’ll enjoy excellent compensation and a comprehensive benefits package that includes generous PTO, retirement, savings and stock investment plans, incentive compensation and much more. You’ll also experience exciting opportunities for professional and personal growth and recognition.

If you have what it takes to help us redefine the future of mobility, we’d love to have you join us.

Candidates for positions with Ford Motor Company must be legally authorized to work in the United States on a permanent basis. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position, TN visa holders may be considered.

By choice, we are an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a culturally diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, age, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status or protected veteran status.