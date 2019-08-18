Lead Product Designer

Job Details

Reporting to Director of Product

Company Overview:

In 2019, shoppers will spend $400m shopping through Giving Assistant’s platform, transforming their everyday shopping into charitable giving.

We are a fast growing, social mission-driven, for-profit, Certified B Corporation. We make “giving back” easier and more rewarding for shoppers, nonprofits and consumer brands alike.

Through our partnerships with more than 4,000 of the most popular, trusted brands, such as Apple, Urban Outfitters and Home Depot, we’ve made it easier than ever for people to generate free donations to their favorite nonprofit organizations, while shopping at their favorite stores.

We have an ambitious goal for 1 million shoppers to have “given back” through Giving Assistant by the end of 2019.

To date, our online shoppers have donated $5 million of their cash back reward earnings to tens of thousands of U.S. nonprofits.

Our Mission:

To transform everyday shopping into charitable giving.

Our Core Values:

Work Smart, Live Well

Do More with Less

Be a Team Player

Uphold Integrity & Transparency

Inspire Giving

Opportunity:

Our business is growing rapidly and presents unique, evolving challenges. You should thrive in a fast paced environment and find purpose in your work from having a measurable positive impact on society.

Your role will be vital in uplifting our core products at Giving Assistant to better serve the needs of our three-sided marketplace. You will contribute toward growth and positively impact our consumers, nonprofits and brands. Your eye will always be on key metrics.

Responsibilities:

Be a champion of our millions of users, our design process and our company goals

Attack problem spaces and drive potential solutions that are valuable, usable and feasible with Product and Engineering

Lead design reviews with company leadership and provide expertise on how design can drive business results

Maintain a pulse on the industry by regularly conducting competitive analysis

Be data driven by using both qualitative and quantitative user research to inform our product direction and our personas

Build storyboards, user flows, wireframes, low and high-fidelity mockups, and prototypes to communicate design ideas at the appropriate level of detail

Create responsive designs and iterate on designs across multiple projects at the same time

Contribute to our design system and support a common UI library

Requirements:

5+ years of Product Design experience with consumer and mobile products

The ability to think at a high level about product strategy and vision - answer “What should we build?”, not just “How should it look?”

The ability to effectively influence and advise Product, Engineering and Go-to-Market teams to make design-centric decisions

A bias for learning from users and past product decisions, measuring success and iterating to improve an offering

Deep understanding of design principles

A real passion for designing great user experiences

A preference for creating clean, “less is more” user interface designs

A desire for driving product decisions with user research

A solid product design portfolio - please include it with your application

Strong attention to detail - please add “I want to be a Givva” to your cover letter

Ability to give and grow from constructive feedback

Always be learning and growing

A bias for taking action and doing more with less

Preferred Qualifications:

A genuine passion for empowering shoppers to give to their favorite nonprofits

A strong command of brand design and/or advertising design

Advocate for Design Thinking

Previous experience managing designers

Familiarity with the affiliate marketing space

An expert in mental and product models

Beautiful illustrations are in your wheelhouse

People love working with you

Compensation:

Giving Assistant has a competitive compensation plan that includes:

A competitive annual salary that factors in location and experience

Stock options

Bonus

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Unlimited Vacation

Paid parental leave

Stipend for continuing education

Perks:

Have a measurable positive impact on society

Work with a team of passionate professionals (and a few dogs!) in a new, beautiful & environmentally friendly skyscraper

Employer-sponsored 401K

Quarterly company retreats and volunteer activities

Audible membership

Work from home Fridays

Weekly company social

Giving Assistant believes an equitable and inclusive work environment and a diverse, empowered team are key to achieving our mission. Giving Assistant provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, veteran status, or genetics. We therefore encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply.