Motion Designer / Editor

Job Details

This individual will focus on motion graphics, animation, design, and high-end video production for web and social platforms. They will leverage a multitude of platforms, develop concepts, visual styles and create visually driven content & experiences. The individual must have a passion for visual storytelling, communication, be eager to learn, lead and collaborate with our creative team.

Responsibilities:

Be involved in different phases of development, from conceptualization and storyboarding to animating and editing

Work with Creative Directors to develop and fulfill project objectives

Creation of content across a number of projects including but not limited to: compositing, advanced motion graphics (2D & 3D), film editing, animation, kinetic-typography, color correction, sound design, reformatting and compression and current motion practices

Ability to cut videos based on written ideas or scripts

Have the ability to cut short form storytelling with limitations based on the medium or length (:05, :10, :15 & :30 spots)

Desired Skills and Experience:

Prior experience and knowledge in commercial, theatrical and television spots

Passionate about their craft and with a willingness to learn

Knowledge in all the main social platforms and their respective specs

Positive attitude and outstanding creative approach to problem solving

Detail-oriented, organized workflow and deadline-focused

Strong work ethic and organizational skills

Ability to perform in a collaborative, fast-paced environment

Bachelor's or Master’s degree is required in either Motion, Graphic Design, Multimedia Arts or other related fields

Excellent design sense, including composition, color and typography

Excellent sense of timing, motion and easing

Minimum 2 to 4 years of professional graphic design / editing experience

Proficient in Adobe software: After Effects, C4D, Premiere, Photoshop, and Illustrator

Experience in 3D

Must have demo reel or portfolio

Who We Are:





Watson Design Group is an award-winning creative boutique specializing in digital storytelling and online development- we are imaginative, innovative, and driven by our passion for interactive design. Projects we've brought to life include campaigns for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Raised by Wolves, Isle of Dogs, Suspiria and The Hunger Games franchise as well as experiential features for League of Legends. We've had the pleasure of working with clients from Disney to A24, Lionsgate to Warner Bros., and are constantly looking forward to creating new, exciting digital marketing initiatives. We are not afraid to challenge ourselves and push the envelope of what's possible, setting our goals high and keeping our eye on the digital horizon.



