Job Details

About X-Team

X-Team is a 100% remote international company that provides high-performing, on-demand teams of motivated developers for leading brands.

We believe in living a life of freedom that allows you to spend more time getting energized by your passions. We've fostered a unique, active lifestyle and culture around this idea that continues to attract thousands of developers to apply every day. Our community is the most energizing community for developers in the world.

What separates us from our competition is the level of attention and care we give our developers compared to other more "talent"-based solutions. We proactively support them, fund their learning and growth, connect them in roaming hacker houses around the world, and give them a remote environment that motivates and energizes them on a daily basis. While other companies simply place and drop their talent, we foster and cater to our unified teams of developers centered around the same beliefs, values and lifestyle.

We're uniquely situated to help shape how companies grow their businesses in the digital age and aid them in being able to do so properly with the right people.

Hear more about X-Team from our CEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djmQ6W_qmNg





About The Role

We are looking for a full-time, remote, contract UI/UX Designer to take our recruitment and community platforms to the next level.

Ultimately, you'll be responsible for owning the UX/UI for the recruitment & community platforms that help extraordinary developers from around the world get jobs working with the world's leading brands.





Responsibilities

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Design highly functional and beautiful UI elements

Envision and own a solid UX and do user research as necessary

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems and create issues in Jira with solutions

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images





Requirements

Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role

Portfolio of design projects

Experience with Figma/Sketch/etc.

Spirit of generosity and a true team player

Experience working with a remote team is a plus

Strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders





X-Team Community

Work from anywhere as part of a community of digital nomads.

Receive $2,500 per year to spend on things that energized you as part of our Unleash+ membership (Read more: https://x-team.com/blog/unleash).

If you'd like, you can even live and work in one of our roaming hacker houses (X-Outposts) around the world. (Read more: https://x-team.com/x-outpost)

Be part of one of the most energizing communities in the world by participating in our Seasons, filled with challenges, rewards, games, competitions, and more, all centered around a theme that will inspire and energize you. (Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djmQ6W_qmNg)








