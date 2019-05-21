Job Details





👋🏼 We're Nagarro.

We are a Digital Product Engineering company that is scaling design in 2021 in a big way! We build products and experiences that inspire, excite, and delight. We work at scale — across all devices and digital mediums, and our people exist everywhere in the world (in 26 countries, to be exact). We’re looking for a full-time Senior Product Designer to join our Digital Ventures business unit that brings our incredible software product experience to larger companies like Verizon, Google, Twitter, Sony, L’Oréal — and we do this all with a fully remote team. That’s where you come in. We are growing our team of Product Design experts, and we’re looking for people who share our passion for creating products people love.





We’d love you to:

Design interfaces and experiences across a wide range of digital platforms (mobile, web, wearables, connected devices, AR/VR, digital signage, kiosks, and more).

Use design thinking methods and a user-centered design processes to identify user needs and create compelling solutions.

Contribute to all phases or work: from defining requirements, building personas, site maps, work flows, and customer journeys — to wireframing, rapid prototyping, and implementation.

Collaborate with a cross-disciplinary team of Product Managers and Developers.

Advocate for exceptional design, and contribute to shaping a culture of design at Nagarro.





Requirements:

You have 5+ years experience, and a strong online portfolio.

You are an excellent communicator, and have the ability to clearly explain design decisions.

You can hit the ground running and work in a fast-paced environment.

You have expertise in Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, Principle, InVision, Zeplin.

You have the discipline to work remotely and drive initiatives forward without being in a physical office.

You have the ability to travel occasionally to participate in onsite workshops.





Disclaimer: Nagarro is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. All qualified applicants will be afforded equal employment opportunities without discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, sex, age, disability or marital status.



