UI Designer

Appstem is a product design agency focused on transforming complex business problems into elegant digital solutions. Leveraging a team of experts in product design and development, Appstem provides the expertise of a full-service agency with the focus, devotion, agility and momentum of a boutique agency.

We’re looking for a UI/Visual designer to join our team. An ideal candidate is a talented designer, an excellent communicator, and collaborator who likes to work independently as well as in team settings. Reporting to the head of design, you'll collaborating closely with UX designers and developers to creating user interfaces for for mobile app and web projects.

What We're Looking for

  • 1-2 years of experience creating consumer-facing visual design for websites and apps
  • Ability to quickly develop mockups to be implemented by enginners
  • Excellent portfolio
  • Proficient creating designs and prototypes in Figma

What You'll Do

  • Brainstorm creative ideas though deigns and mockups
  • Design layouts for websites, apps, and other user interfaces
  • Define and create UI components and style guides
  • Collaborate and share ideas with other designers


Job Type
Full-time
Location
United States
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 03, 2019
