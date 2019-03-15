Senior Product Designer (UI/UX)

Job Details

FilmFreeway is the world’s leading film festival marketplace and one the most visible and influential companies in independent film, trusted by brands including HBO, The Oscars®, Sundance, ESPN, NBC-Universal, Lionsgate, PBS, NPR and more.

Every day, tens of thousands of filmmakers, writers and artists use FilmFreeway to discover, submit their work, and get tickets to over 10,000 film festivals and creative contests all over the world.

We are looking for an exceptional talent to help us take our company to the next level.

You will lead our website UI/UX design and shape the overall visual design of our company.

Your work will have a direct impact on our very fast-growing community and will be seen and used by millions of people around the world.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Create clean, beautiful, intuitive interfaces for both web and mobile.

Create cohesive and clean advertising materials.

Develop and shape the visual design of our brand.

Share and contribute ideas for improvements, new features, and optimizations.

QUALIFICIATIONS:

A varied and robust portfolio of past work indicating your abilities.

4+ years of experience as a UI/UX designer for an e-commerce, enterprise, or SaaS software product

An up-to-date understanding of best practices, developments and trends in mobile and web design and usability.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and ability to explain and defend design decisions.

Well rounded and can easily move between UI design, brand design, and marketing communications.

Experience with InVision and Sketch

Comfortable with basic HTML5 and CSS3 and responsive design standards

Your portfolio showcases your range of skills: UX, UI, and design process.

WHY FILMFREEWAY?

Competitive salary, equity and perks

Generous paid vacation policy (PTO) and paid holidays

Excellent fully-paid health, dental and vision insurance

A comfortable and enjoyable work environment. We work hard but also take time to enjoy life outside of the office. Balance is important to us.

We value the creative process and our employees’ ideas and opinions. Input is always encouraged. We want to work with people who are driven, creative and excited to continue building the best product of its kind on the planet.

Office stocked with fresh, organic coffee, Red Bull, juice, and an awesome snack selection

Cool, fun, friendly, people that love what we do

SALARY:

$120,000 - $200,000

TO APPLY:

Send us a quick intro email (jobs@filmfreeway.com) which includes links to your portfolio/website, work samples, Dribbble, github, etc.

Applicants who do not include portfolio examples in their application will not be considered.

Thank you and we look forward to hearing from you!