About Robin

Robin is the first workplace management platform designed for flexible work. Every day, thousands of offices across the world use our software to find rooms, desks, and coworkers. Used by companies such as Toyota and Twitter, Robin empowers workplace professionals to build (and reopen) the best version of their office, so people do their best work.

What We’re Looking For

The Robin Design team is hiring a Product Designer who will own the design for a feature or product line. As a product designer at Robin, you help lead new initiatives and be involved in all aspects of the product development process.

Our team has a shared goal to build user-centric product solutions that are intuitive and delightful. You are an advocate for the customer and translate problems into solutions alongside Engineers and Product Managers.

If this sounds as exciting to you as it does to us, we want to hear from you.

You’ll Succeed In This Role If You

Worked at a software or SaaS company before.

Have 3-5 years of experience in a product design role.

Are comfortable providing user flows, wireframes, prototypes and documentation to demonstrate your design thought-process.

Work closely with Engineers and Product Managers to understand technical, product and design constraints to build functional, timely, and usable solutions.

Are comfortable with an iterative design process that includes accepting and acting on feedback.

Have a portfolio of recent project work, with demonstrable UX/UI experience in your previous projects.

Enjoy talking to customers and translating customer feedback into actionable solutions.

UX Problems or Areas You May Own (Not limited to these!)