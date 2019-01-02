All Jobs
Job Details

Product Designer

Copy

About Robin

Robin is the first workplace management platform designed for flexible work. Every day, thousands of offices across the world use our software to find rooms, desks, and coworkers. Used by companies such as Toyota and Twitter, Robin empowers workplace professionals to build (and reopen) the best version of their office, so people do their best work. 

What We’re Looking For

The Robin Design team is hiring a Product Designer who will own the design for a feature or product line. As a product designer at Robin, you help lead new initiatives and be involved in all aspects of the product development process.

Our team has a shared goal to build user-centric product solutions that are intuitive and delightful. You are an advocate for the customer and translate problems into solutions alongside Engineers and Product Managers.

If this sounds as exciting to you as it does to us, we want to hear from you.

You’ll Succeed In This Role If You

  • Worked at a software or SaaS company before. 
  • Have 3-5 years of experience in a product design role.
  • Are comfortable providing user flows, wireframes, prototypes and documentation to demonstrate your design thought-process.
  • Work closely with Engineers and Product Managers to understand technical, product and design constraints to build functional, timely, and usable solutions. 
  • Are comfortable with an iterative design process that includes accepting and acting on feedback.
  • Have a portfolio of recent project work, with demonstrable UX/UI experience in your previous projects.
  • Enjoy talking to customers and translating customer feedback into actionable solutions. 

UX Problems or Areas You May Own (Not limited to these!)

  • Employee Experience. Understanding what workflows and experiences workplace admins need for their employees when coming back to the office after a pandemic
  • Floor plan Management. Building tools for workplace admins to build out an office. Think Figma but for the office. Place desks, spaces, points of interest and furniture to build a digital twin of the physical office.
  • People Insights. Designing analytics and insights tooling for HR and workplace admins to understand how engaged employees are with how the office is configured to work.
Apply for this position
6l2du4ez
Robin
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Boston, MA
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jan 02, 2019
Team Members
View all
You might also like
  1. UX Design / Research Jobs in Boston
  2. UX Design / Research Jobs in Massachusetts
  3. Product Design Jobs in Boston
  4. Product Design Jobs in Massachusetts
  5. UI / Visual Design Jobs in Boston
  6. UI / Visual Design Jobs in Massachusetts
  7. Mobile Design Jobs in Boston
  8. Mobile Design Jobs in Massachusetts
  9. UX Design / Research Jobs
  10. Product Design Jobs
  11. UI / Visual Design Jobs
  12. Mobile Design Jobs
  13. Remote UX Design / Research Design Jobs
  14. Remote Product Design Design Jobs
  15. Remote UI / Visual Design Design Jobs
  16. Remote Mobile Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire UX Designers in Boston
  2. Hire UX Designers in Massachusetts
  3. Hire Product Designers in Boston
  4. Hire Product Designers in Massachusetts
  5. Hire UI & Visual Designers in Boston
  6. Hire UI & Visual Designers in Massachusetts
  7. Hire Mobile Designers in Boston
  8. Hire Mobile Designers in Massachusetts
  9. Hire UX Designers
  10. Hire Product Designers
  11. Hire UI & Visual Designers
  12. Hire Mobile Designers
  13. Hire Remote UX Designers
  14. Hire Remote Product Designers
  15. Hire Remote UI & Visual Designers
  16. Hire Remote Mobile Designers
Apply for this position