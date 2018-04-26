Product Designer - Design System

Job Details

Join our Design System team and be part of defining the overall Design language and patterns used across all our Products at Klarna.

Our Design System team already consists of 10 passionate Designers and Engineers that work on this full time, but we are growing. This team sets the overall look and feel of our products and provides a broad range of components and patterns to help the rest of the Designers and Product teams around us.

Our goal is to continue evolving our visual Design language. If you are passionate about Design Systems, you will be joining a community of 60+ Designers from all over the world working on the future of fintech and online shopping across Stockholm and Berlin.