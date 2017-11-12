All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Product Designer

We are looking for hungry and passionate Product Designers who want to shape the future of fintech and online shopping at Klarna.

We are a team of 40+ Product Designers from all over the world working on a variety of problem spaces and products related to fintech and shopping —from our mobile app and credit card, to our e-commerce products and back-office tools for our merchants, amongst many others.

If you are excited to see your designs in the hands of users and iterate quickly, you will be in the right place. We move fast while always focusing on solving everyday needs.

Klarna
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Stockholm
Date posted
Nov 12, 2017
Team Members
