Job Details
Senior Product Designer
🏝 B2B: +20 paid days off
👏🏼Team of 80 skilled designers
📌One of the most desired IT employers, alongside Facebook, Netflix, and SpaceX
🤝Exceptional experiences and partner-like relationships with clients
🇵🇱Location: Poznań or remotely from any EU country
👨🏻🎨Joining our Design team means:
- Working in a comfortable and stimulating environment that boosts creativity,
- Using the best equipment and top-notch tools,
- Being a part of a design-focused environment,
- Being involved in challenging projects,
- Taking part and initiating knowledge-sharing initiatives,
- Working with clients from around the world,
- Working on internal R&D and Tech for Good projects,
- Having the opportunity to bounce your ideas off our experienced team,
- Getting support from a leader, mentor, and the team.
🥷🏽Curious about your responsibilities? You will be:
- Working in an experienced and knowledgeable team.
- Contributing to projects for clients from all over the world
- Developing and improving your skills fast
- Maintaining positive relationships with customers and project stakeholders
- Designing world-class products (solving real design problems, not just painting pretty pictures)
- Mentoring less experienced product designers and improving internal processes
- Conducting studies, analyses and user testing
☝️ Ready to apply? First check if you:
- You have a strong command of written and spoken English (C1); Polish not required
- A portfolio showcasing end-to-end product design solutions across a breadth of business verticals
- Exceptional communication skills and team-working skills
- Case studies demonstrating that you can build UIs based on business goals, set KPIs, and do research on users and strategy
- You know UI design principles and you have worked with different frameworks for both mobile and web platforms,
- You have a strong experience working with design systems, you can easily keep them updated and functional over time
- You can use tools to document your design and you lead the development team to match your project quality
- You know the principles of animation and you can create high fidelity prototypes
- You were responsible for designing products that successfully launched
- You can use the most common research tools or easily learn how to use them
- You have experience conducting workshops using the Google Design Sprint methodology
☝🏽We will be even happier if you:
- You have a social media presence and a solid up to date portfolio including Dribbble, Behance or equivalent
- You have used a variety of research methods such as interviews, market research, user testing; this is also presented in your portfolio
- You have tested your designs with both online and onsite users
- You have experience writing blog posts about your design experience and you are good at UX copywriting