Senior Product Designer

🏝 B2B: +20 paid days off

👏🏼Team of 80 skilled designers

👩‍🎨Our Behance and Dribbble

📌One of the most desired IT employers, alongside Facebook, Netflix, and SpaceX

🤝Exceptional experiences and partner-like relationships with clients

🇵🇱Location: Poznań or remotely from any EU country


👨🏻‍🎨Joining our Design team means:

  • Working in a comfortable and stimulating environment that boosts creativity,
  • Using the best equipment and top-notch tools,
  • Being a part of a design-focused environment,
  • Being involved in challenging projects,
  • Taking part and initiating knowledge-sharing initiatives,
  • Working with clients from around the world,
  • Working on internal R&D and Tech for Good projects,
  • Having the opportunity to bounce your ideas off our experienced team,
  • Getting support from a leader, mentor, and the team.


🥷🏽Curious about your responsibilities? You will be:

  • Working in an experienced and knowledgeable team.
  • Contributing to projects for clients from all over the world
  • Developing and improving your skills fast
  • Maintaining positive relationships with customers and project stakeholders
  • Designing world-class products (solving real design problems, not just painting pretty pictures)
  • Mentoring less experienced product designers and improving internal processes
  • Conducting studies, analyses and user testing


☝️ Ready to apply? First check if you:

  • You have a strong command of written and spoken English (C1); Polish not required
  • A portfolio showcasing end-to-end product design solutions across a breadth of business verticals
  • Exceptional communication skills and team-working skills
  • Case studies demonstrating that you can build UIs based on business goals, set KPIs, and do research on users and strategy
  • You know UI design principles and you have worked with different frameworks for both mobile and web platforms,
  • You have a strong experience working with design systems, you can easily keep them updated and functional over time
  • You can use tools to document your design and you lead the development team to match your project quality
  • You know the principles of animation and you can create high fidelity prototypes
  • You were responsible for designing products that successfully launched
  • You can use the most common research tools or easily learn how to use them
  • You have experience conducting workshops using the Google Design Sprint methodology


☝🏽We will be even happier if you:

  • You have a social media presence and a solid up to date portfolio including DribbbleBehance or equivalent
  • You have used a variety of research methods such as interviews, market research, user testing; this is also presented in your portfolio
  • You have tested your designs with both online and onsite users
  • You have experience writing blog posts about your design experience and you are good at UX copywriting


Netguru
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Poland or EU
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Mar 03, 2017
Team Members
