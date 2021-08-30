Job Details

Kinetic Creations is a boutique multimedia design firm specializing in presentation design, scenic design, and graphics operation for Fortune 500 company events all over the world. We are looking for a talented designer to join our creative team and hit the ground running.

Job Overview

As a Presentation Designer, you will be responsible for creating cutting-edge visuals for presentations and live events in a project-based, deadline-driven environment. You will work collaboratively with internal design teammates and external production partners to transform complex corporate scripts and data into captivating infographics and immersive brand stories, frequently with fast turnover. As the final phase of most projects, you might travel with a team of designers to the event site where you will rehearse with presenters, make final design revisions, and operate presentations during the event.

Our Culture

Kinetic Creations is made up of solid people with a shared mindset to hustle hard and do great work. Our culture is casual, upbeat, supportive, and ego-free - our partners are also designers and do the same work right alongside core staff. We are not a typical 9-5 agency - our projects dictate our schedules and occasionally call for evening / weekend work. Day-to-day, we are loosely structured yet highly accountable – everyone is responsible for managing their own time on projects. We are always on the lookout for “our people” to join our small but mighty team…curious people who like a challenge, enjoy learning from each other – and want to enjoy the ride along the way.

Kinetic Creations offers a robust benefits package including healthcare, 401k and a flexible work schedule. While this position is technically remote (U.S. only), the ideal candidate would reside in Detroit, Atlanta or Chicago and be able to work in-studio as needed.

Must-Haves

Excellent design sense, conceptual skills and awareness of current design trends

Strong portfolio showing a clean, high-end aesthetic and comprehensive presentation / multi-layout samples

Solid mastery of PowerPoint and Keynote preferred (we can train beginner-level users)

Intermediate knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Keen eye for detail and a strong grasp of the creative revision process

Comfortable in both the lead role and supporting role for different projects as needed

Able to self-manage, work independently with minimal oversight, and adapt to an ever-changing workload

Prioritize projects, communicate progress, and provide consistently outstanding work that meets competing / changing deadlines

Effectively communicate with production agency partners / executive-level end clients and absorb constructive feedback

Desire to travel preferred, but not required

Occasional evenings and weekend work as necessary (we try to keep this to a minimum)

Bonus Points:

Interactive / UX design experience

Animation skills / Adobe After Effects

Video editing / Adobe Premiere

3D / Cinema 4D

Basic understanding of presentation technology, including aspect ratios, pixel maps and projection

Onsite graphics operation experience

Millumin

Google Slides design experience Print design experience / Adobe InDesign

We are all about finding the right person rather than the perfect skillset and always happy to train. If this is the perfect job for you, we encourage you to apply even if you don't meet 100% of the listed criteria – Tell us what makes you a great fit!

Please send your resume and portfolio to jobs@kineticcreations.com.