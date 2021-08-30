Job Details

UX/UI Designer

Are you passionate about crafting beautiful websites? Do you have a strong appreciation of good design, functional user interaction, and logical information architecture on a site?

Then you might be a great fit for the Ledge Lounger marketing team. We are seeking a UX/UI Designer to drive innovation on our ecommerce sites through conceptualizing and executing forward-thinking user interfaces that provide positive user experiences.

Ledge Lounger in-pool and outdoor furniture and accessories can be seen worldwide at high-end pools, resorts, and homes. Experiencing rapid growth, we’ve recently been honored for the third consecutive year on Inc Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America, as well as Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100.

Minimum Qualifications

2+ years’ experience in a UX design and/or UI design role

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant design field or equivalent practical experience

An online portfolio demonstrating experience of user experience design, and interface design

Expertise in design tools such as Adobe XD, Figma, and InVision (or similar)

You must have great communication skills (verbal and written) with the ability to listen and to articulate complex ideas clearly, vividly and concisely. You’ll demonstrate strong attention to detail

Preferred Qualifications

Excited to grow a deep understanding and practical experience of UX practices, including user-centered design and user research

Strong appreciation for the principles of design, color theory, typography, UI design patterns, and the Gestalt principles

Excited to grow a deep understanding of the structure of ecommerce sites, online shopping tendencies, and customer journeys

It would also be advantageous for candidates to be able to demonstrate experience:

creating design systems with Adobe XD, Figma, and Invision and integrating existing patterns or components into a workflow

with using a WordPress drag and drop design interface such as Elementor (or similar) in order to implement lightweight frontend website edits and designs

Responsibilities

You will work under our ecommerce strategist and also work closely with the brand strategist to understand user needs, gather requirements, facilitate stakeholder engagement and translate this into innovative, engaging prototypes and creative designs. You will then work with our web developer to implement this onto our ecommerce properties. You must be familiar with working in cross-functional teams with designers, content writers, and team members with other disciplines.

Plan and carry out user research to understand user needs

Create site maps, wireframes and prototypes to bring design intentions to life, ready to be shared with stakeholders and/or validated with users

Develop designs to meet proven user needs and achieve agreed outcomes

Carry out usability testing and other forms of research to validate designs

Carry out website audits and expert reviews

Manage your own project priorities, deadlines and deliverables. Support the ecommerce strategist to maintain an efficient design delivery process, through regular clear communication within the marketing team

Provide support throughout the build process to ensure designs are being correctly interpreted and implemented

Work with our content editors and other members of the marketing team to ensure our brand image obligations are met whilst never compromising on the user experience

Balance several projects and manage project deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Additional Activities

Plan and carry out user research (i.e. surveys, focus groups, card sorting, depth interviews)

Information architecture creation and testing (i.e. assisting in A/B testing)

Create user personas through user research and data analysis

Interpretation of user behavior data – knowledge of Google Analytics will be of benefit

Build user journeys, prototypes and wireframes that communicate your ideas

Develop creative concepts

Write clear specifications and documentation (i.e user stories using Gherkin)

Add, edit content to our websites

Implement lightweight frontend design updates to our WordPress websites

Benefits:

This full-time role offers a competitive compensation package, ten (10)+ days of personal time off, ten (10) paid Company holidays, and eligibility for medical, dental, and/or vision coverage; which also includes access to a healthcare concierge service and free virtual visits.

AND, our biggest benefit is being part of a low-ego, high-performing team that’s transforming the outdoor design industry. We are looking for people who want to be a part of a contemporary startup culture. What gets us out of bed is working with talented people on a mission that matters!

Commitment to Diversity and Equal Employment Opportunity:

Ledge Lounger is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to creating a work environment where all employees can find their drive. To do that, we champion a workplace where every person is treated with dignity and respect and is valued for their unique perspective and contributions. Our values of LEDGE: Loyalty, Ethics, Drive, Grace, and Evolve, are only possible in an environment where every individual has the ability to bring their whole selves to work and contribute fully.

Ledge Lounger’s policy is to maintain a working environment that encourages mutual respect, promotes harmonious and congenial relationships between employees and is free from all forms of discrimination and harassment of any employee (or applicant for employment or service provider) by anyone, including supervisors, co-workers, vendors, or clients. Harassment and discrimination in any manner or form is expressly prohibited. There is no tolerance for discrimination or unequal treatment of any kind on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, sexual and reproductive health decisions, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, marital status or civil partnership/union status, familial status, military or veteran status, predisposition or carrier status, domestic violence victim status, alienage or citizenship status, unemployment status, sexual violence or stalking victim status, caregiver status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

This practice applies to all terms, conditions and privileges of employment including, but not limited to, recruitment, selection, promotion, demotion, transfer, layoff, rehire, termination of employment, development and training, compensation, benefits and retirement.