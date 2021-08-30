Founding UI/UX Designer
Who we are
At Chatkick we provide enterprise-grade hiring technology to the top companies in the world. Our masthead product allows teams to collaborate on their interview process by providing a best in class interactive video interview platform. Through AI augmented understanding and analysis, we help teams make better decisions faster than ever before. Chatkick’s mission is to make the hiring process better for everyone involved.
The role
As the founding Designer at Chatkick, you will be responsible for improving upon the long term design and user experience across our products. In this role, you will deliver pixel perfect designs to our engineering team that conform to customer needs and industry best practices. The Designer reports into the CEO and Product Team.
What you will do
Design and deliver new, high quality product features following industry best practices
Maintain and improve upon existing designs and UX patterns
Articulate customer desires, brainstorming sessions, and engagement patterns into relevant user experiences, personas and workflows within our products.
Refactor existing design systems to streamline user experience, design consistency and product functionality
About you
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Deep expertise creating designs in Figma or Sketch
- Track record of delivering high quality assets on time
- Strong eye for design consistency, impact and appeal
- Rich web application design experience
- Willingness to work directly with our customers to understand their needs
- Experience prototyping and wireframing new features
- Experience running usability tests with customer segments
Bonus points for
- Prior experience at a product-led startup
- Some branding or graphic design experience
What we offer
- Competitive compensation
- Generous equity package in a fast growing company
- Unlimited PTO
- Remote-friendly team with tech focused leadership
- Annual Education Stipend