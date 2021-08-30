Founding UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Who we are

At Chatkick we provide enterprise-grade hiring technology to the top companies in the world. Our masthead product allows teams to collaborate on their interview process by providing a best in class interactive video interview platform. Through AI augmented understanding and analysis, we help teams make better decisions faster than ever before. Chatkick’s mission is to make the hiring process better for everyone involved.

The role

As the founding Designer at Chatkick, you will be responsible for improving upon the long term design and user experience across our products. In this role, you will deliver pixel perfect designs to our engineering team that conform to customer needs and industry best practices. The Designer reports into the CEO and Product Team.

What you will do

Design and deliver new, high quality product features following industry best practices

Maintain and improve upon existing designs and UX patterns

Articulate customer desires, brainstorming sessions, and engagement patterns into relevant user experiences, personas and workflows within our products.

Refactor existing design systems to streamline user experience, design consistency and product functionality

About you

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Deep expertise creating designs in Figma or Sketch

Track record of delivering high quality assets on time

Strong eye for design consistency, impact and appeal

Rich web application design experience

Willingness to work directly with our customers to understand their needs

Experience prototyping and wireframing new features

Experience running usability tests with customer segments

Bonus points for

Prior experience at a product-led startup

Some branding or graphic design experience

What we offer

Competitive compensation

Generous equity package in a fast growing company

Unlimited PTO

Remote-friendly team with tech focused leadership

Annual Education Stipend



