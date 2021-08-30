Digital Product and UI Designer
The Role
The Digital Product and Interface Designer at Growthcurve will work at the intersection of strategy, creativity and technology to design meaningful, user-centric experiences that meet the needs of users.
You'll work collaboratively within multi-disciplinary teams to craft leading-edge digital products for an array of different industries, across channels and devices.
Joining Growthcurve is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of a well-respected, well-connected, and fun growth agency. We value hard work and talent. You’ll have the chance to really make a difference, get noticed and progress quickly within the organisation if you can prove you have the skill, drive and motivation to deliver results.
Who Are Growthcurve?
Founded in 2017 Growthcurve is an elite team of creatives, engineers, hackers and quants - changing the way companies grow.
Our pioneering Growth Marketing approach blends art and science to help our clients acquire and retain their ideal customers. Think world-class paid media campaigns, next-gen ad creative, optimised landing page funnels and viral referral loops.
Advertising is dead. We're what comes next.
Responsibilities
- Obsess over mobile interface design patterns for both the web and native mobile apps
- Help shape UX and UI for Growthcurve's range of public facing products and for our agency clients
- Develop and design digital products and services with world class user experience that incorporate the needs of the user and meet business goals
- Craft strong visual identities for digital products which help elevate the interface experiences you design
- Develop signature interactions and transitions to help lift the user experience
- Lead projects through the full design lifecycle, including taking and interrogating briefs, helping to facilitate kick-off meetings and workshops, making initial sketches and concepts, and conducting design testing and research
- Present design concepts and explain rationale to clients, including articulating the decisions and thought processes that informed the designs
- Understand user needs and how to design services that meet them
- Create and iterate prototypes to test and communicate ideas
- Work closely with our front-end developers to turn your concepts and high fidelity interface designs into quality user centric product
- Welcome the constructive criticism of your work and be able to constructively review the work of others
About You
- Expert visual design skills in interfaces, layout and branding
- Responsive, mobile web and native app design experience
- Experience in leading projects through UX and UI
- Expert in industry standard design tools – Figma, Adobe Creative Suite etc
- Understanding of good usability and accessibility practices
- Strong understanding of Conversion Rate Optimisation and A/B testing
- Ability to think of ideas that could result in improved user experience and get buy in from clients and team
- Commercially minded
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment, and deliver at pace – demonstrating flexibility, adaptability and leadership skills
- Strong understanding of frontend technologies
- The ability to understand the technical implications of your design decisions along with experience working with developers to implement
- A love for branding and an understanding of the 'Minimum Viable Brand' approach when working with early stage startups
- Degree or equivalent work experience in a related field, such as Interaction Design, Product Design, Industrial Design, Graphic Design etc. is preferred
- Interaction design - rapid prototyping, including wireframe and interaction design at a low to medium fidelity, and production of clickable prototypes
- Be responsible for your ongoing learning, research and self-improvement
- Great understanding of different digital platforms, technologies and content management systems
- Working in cross-functional / agile teams
- Skilled in, storytelling, critiquing, facilitating and presenting
- An excellent command of English
- 4-5 years min UX and UI experience at a high level
Our ideal candidate will be
- Curious, open-minded, with a flexible, collaborative mindset
- Individual personality and openness to make a difference within client and teamwork
- Strong written and verbal communications skills in English
Growthcurve's Mission
We are on a mission to make growing world-changing companies easier with growth marketing. We are building a global network of offices, talent and resources dedicated to growth marketing, backed by a purpose built platform that lets our customers compose and control their growth marketing activities on demand.
Our Culture
- We're driven to pioneer and push work to it's full potential
- We don't tolerate egos, but we celebrate craft
- Diversity is our strength - we welcome all people and do not discriminate on any grounds
- Be kind or go home
Benefits
- Competitive salary
- A well structured review process which recognises and promotes talent
- Flexible working conditions - be wherever you're most productive
- The latest Apple equipment to support your role
- 20 days holiday per year
- Two week paid rest at the end of the year (subject to agency performance)
- International travel opportunities (for those who are keen)
- Exclusive team events and parties
- Annual bonus scheme