Digital Product and UI Designer

Job Details

The Role

The Digital Product and Interface Designer at Growthcurve will work at the intersection of strategy, creativity and technology to design meaningful, user-centric experiences that meet the needs of users.

You'll work collaboratively within multi-disciplinary teams to craft leading-edge digital products for an array of different industries, across channels and devices.

Joining Growthcurve is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of a well-respected, well-connected, and fun growth agency. We value hard work and talent. You’ll have the chance to really make a difference, get noticed and progress quickly within the organisation if you can prove you have the skill, drive and motivation to deliver results.

Who Are Growthcurve?

Founded in 2017 Growthcurve is an elite team of creatives, engineers, hackers and quants - changing the way companies grow.

Our pioneering Growth Marketing approach blends art and science to help our clients acquire and retain their ideal customers. Think world-class paid media campaigns, next-gen ad creative, optimised landing page funnels and viral referral loops.

Advertising is dead. We're what comes next.

Responsibilities

Obsess over mobile interface design patterns for both the web and native mobile apps

Help shape UX and UI for Growthcurve's range of public facing products and for our agency clients

Develop and design digital products and services with world class user experience that incorporate the needs of the user and meet business goals

Craft strong visual identities for digital products which help elevate the interface experiences you design

Develop signature interactions and transitions to help lift the user experience

Lead projects through the full design lifecycle, including taking and interrogating briefs, helping to facilitate kick-off meetings and workshops, making initial sketches and concepts, and conducting design testing and research

Present design concepts and explain rationale to clients, including articulating the decisions and thought processes that informed the designs

Understand user needs and how to design services that meet them

Create and iterate prototypes to test and communicate ideas

Work closely with our front-end developers to turn your concepts and high fidelity interface designs into quality user centric product

Welcome the constructive criticism of your work and be able to constructively review the work of others

About You

Expert visual design skills in interfaces, layout and branding

Responsive, mobile web and native app design experience

Experience in leading projects through UX and UI

Expert in industry standard design tools – Figma, Adobe Creative Suite etc

Understanding of good usability and accessibility practices

Strong understanding of Conversion Rate Optimisation and A/B testing

Ability to think of ideas that could result in improved user experience and get buy in from clients and team

Commercially minded

Able to work in a fast-paced environment, and deliver at pace – demonstrating flexibility, adaptability and leadership skills

Strong understanding of frontend technologies

The ability to understand the technical implications of your design decisions along with experience working with developers to implement

A love for branding and an understanding of the 'Minimum Viable Brand' approach when working with early stage startups

Degree or equivalent work experience in a related field, such as Interaction Design, Product Design, Industrial Design, Graphic Design etc. is preferred

Interaction design - rapid prototyping, including wireframe and interaction design at a low to medium fidelity, and production of clickable prototypes

Be responsible for your ongoing learning, research and self-improvement

Great understanding of different digital platforms, technologies and content management systems

Working in cross-functional / agile teams

Skilled in, storytelling, critiquing, facilitating and presenting

An excellent command of English

4-5 years min UX and UI experience at a high level

Our ideal candidate will be

Curious, open-minded, with a flexible, collaborative mindset

Individual personality and openness to make a difference within client and teamwork

Strong written and verbal communications skills in English

Growthcurve's Mission

We are on a mission to make growing world-changing companies easier with growth marketing. We are building a global network of offices, talent and resources dedicated to growth marketing, backed by a purpose built platform that lets our customers compose and control their growth marketing activities on demand.

Our Culture

We're driven to pioneer and push work to it's full potential

We don't tolerate egos, but we celebrate craft

Diversity is our strength - we welcome all people and do not discriminate on any grounds

Be kind or go home

Benefits