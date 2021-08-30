Brand + Web Designer

Job Details

Right off the bat, at Authentic we expect more than someone who mindlessly sends us a canned email. If you do, we will kindly tap the archive button. If we're on the same page, read on!

Are you an established, modern designer, with a variety of creative chops?

Are you based in the United States?

Are you stoked for a new career challenge?

Authentic is looking for a progressive brand and UI/UX web designer to help on a variety of commercial real estate, urban, and architecture projects, small and large. This role is contract-to-(ideally)-full-time hire. We would love to find a great fit that lasts years!

Seeking a mid-level, well-rounded self-starter with 3-6 years experience. If you can manage time and deadlines well, and further, multitask when your plate is full as a remote designer, read on.

This will be a great fit if you're a supportive and reliable team member who knows how to get down to work, but also knows how to push design boundaries when needed. Someone that is talented and comfortable with brands and websites. You know Sketch as much as you know the Adobe Suite.

You will be expected to collab with, and take design direction from, our Senior Designer and company leadership. Ultimately, though, you have great confidence in the quality of your design solutions and are comfortable in a small team environment.

Must Haves:

At least 3-6 years of professional experience, unless the work is top notch.

Fast internet, a remote/home office, and ability to keep consistent working hours.

Proficiency in Adobe Suite and Sketch App for designs and asset files.

Type A-ness when it comes to files/folders cleanliness.

A deep understanding of design on the web.

An ability to design and present your work to a team, and to clients.

A willingness to take guidance, and adjust as project requirements evolve.

Ease of working remotely, and comfort with tools like Slack, Zoom, etc.

If this is you, please to express why you'd be a good fit with a nice intro. Show us your best brand and web work. Express why you are interested in CRE, and better yet, show us existing CRE work! Please provide your availability and requested hourly rate.