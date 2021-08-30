UI/UX Redesign of Learning Platform

Job Details

VeroSkills is a learn to code platform that is wanting to branch out into other tech learning categories that don't require the in browser code editor. We need to hire a UI/UX designer in the next day to do the best job they can do of a redesign in 2-3 days to make a deadline we have with a client.

We would love a fresh redesign of the platform its self making it still optional for student to use the code editor. The user flow of the platform also needs help as it is confusing for some users to operate.