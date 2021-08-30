Part-Time Product Designer

Job Details

Mission Statement:

At Slick we've built a smart booking platform and digital business partner for hair and beauty salons that is revolutionising how industry professionals interact with technology to improve their workflow and enhance their customers’ experience.

In 2021, 65% of salons still use pen & paper to run their business and only 10% of bookings are made online. Compare that to how you book taxis, hotels & restaurants! The beauty sector has yet to be transformed by technology and it is our mission to change that. We’ve taken a unique approach, being 100% customer focused, only building what works for salons, and our NPS score of 86 is a testament to the success of our strategy.

Since launch in 2018, we’ve built a best in class product that is used by over 1000 UK salons, having taken over 10 million bookings, and we’re the only platform to have a partnership with L’Oréal and Facebook to revolutionise this industry. We’ve recently raised a $1.7M seed round to accelerate our growth and we are looking for an outstanding designer to take our product to the next level and help us achieve our goal of UK market dominance.

To see our product in action and hear what our customers think, check out this video here

--------------

Role description:

Join us for 3 days a week (your choice which days) either working remotely or in our awesome London co-working space at Founders Factory (or a combination of both)

Work closely with our CEO & Product Manager to design exciting new features as well as improving and evolving existing features across the product

Work closely with our Commercial Director and customer-facing teams to immerse yourself in the world of salons to build empathy with our customers and their day-to-day challenges that we are seeking to solve

Own the design process end-to-end from research (assisted by our extensive library of customer feedback) to UX wireframing, to prototyping, testing & iterating based on internal and external feedback, all the way to communication with developers on final designs to ensure your creation is built pixel perfect!

Your first assignment will be to tackle one of the most exciting parts of our product: the ‘Activity Feed’. Untouched for years, but with the greatest untapped potential, the sky’s the limit for both UX and UI design creativity in revamping this feature. The Activity Feed currently serves notifications about new bookings and client messages, but we’re expanding this to include actionable insights to help drive usage of our growth features, as well as rich content to engage our users on a range of topics and enrich their day-to-day experience.

Outside of the product there is also the opportunity to engage with our commercial team to assist in delivery of marketing assets for new feature launches and experimental marketing campaigns

--------------

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Someone who can start ASAP!

Have 5+ years of product design experience, with a strong focus on UX

Have experience in web app design and mobile optimisation as well as consideration for multiple different device sizes

Be sincerely empathetic to our customers’ needs and prepared to adjust design language and style accordingly

Be prepared to thoroughly spec your designs for handover to developers with clear commentary around different states and scenarios.

Be a clear communicator at all stages of the design process and be organised and thorough in delivery of final assets

Experience with design tools such as Sketch, Zeplin, Marvel

Be entrepreneurial, driven, and passionate

--------------

You’ll have an unfair advantage with:

UX career background (or equiv. experience)

Experience with B2B products

Experience designing products for an SME customer base

Experience in web application design

Experience with booking / CRM tools or products in the hair/beauty/barber space

--------------

We offer:

Equivalent annual salary of £60-70k depending on experience (prorated to £36-42k for 3 days a week part time)

Option to work remotely or in our shared working space in central London (free beers and standard free kitchen!), with flexible working policy

Company pension

25 days annual leave (pro-rated to 15 days for part time nature of work)

Laptop of your choice

Opportunity to shape a company, product and strategy. We like people with ideas and passion!

Young, fun company

How to apply:

Please email steph@getslick.com including your CV/Portfolio and a short covering note telling us why Slick is the perfect fit for your next career step.

covering note telling us why Slick is the perfect fit for your next career step. Next steps include a short interview with the CEO/PM, followed by another interview with the CEO, Commercial Director and our Technical Lead where you can showcase your work, get to know more about Slick and share why you are the right person to join our team and smash this role.

Equal Opportunity Statement:

At Slick, embracing diversity in all of its forms and fostering an inclusive environment for all people to do the best work of their lives with us.

We're an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family or parental status, national origin, veteran, neurodiversity status or disability status.



