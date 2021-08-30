Product Developer

Job Details

“Never permit a dichotomy to rule your life, a dichotomy in which you hate what you do so you can have pleasure in your spare time. Look for a situation in which your work will give you as much happiness as your spare time.” - Pablo Picasso

You’re passionate (especially about pets) and quick on your toes – the type of person who likes to jump into different situations and quickly become the problem solver through your awesome communication, planning, creativity, empathy, organization, and decision-making skills. If you’re thinking, “Well that’s creepy, how do they already know that much about me?” - Keep reading. You might be the person we’re looking for.

DO YOU LOVE TO?

Get Sh*t Done.

Set goals – and then squash them.

Work under pressure.

Pay attention to details & stay organized.

Use data to form ideas, then take action to bring those ideas to life.

Interact with fellow pet lovers.

Get your hands on a variety of different projects.

Be a part of a small, fun, & energetic team.

Learn & become an expert on different topics.

Grow professionally.

Pet Parents® Company Values:

Pets Are Family

We treat our pets just like we treat our humans. We believe pets deserve their own toy box. We spend more money on our pet’s haircuts than our own. Pictures of them take up more space on our phones than selfies. We research and care about what goes into our pets’ bodies. We celebrate their birth and adoption days. We cherish every moment we are blessed with their companionship.

We are dog people. We are cat people. We are pet people. Pets are family.

Man’s Best Friend

Whether it’s our customers or our pack, we value our relationships and always go above and beyond. We are caring and thoughtful about our customer’s experience. We strive to surprise and “WOW” with action.

Our team, known as our pack, relies on each other in order to accomplish our common goals. This means keeping ourselves & each other accountable, being transparent, communicating clearly, and always thinking of others.

My Favorite Toy

Dogs are passionate about their favorite toy, bone, ball, teddy, stuffed porcupine, you name it. We get excited when we talk about the work we do. We love our favorite ball and love playing with it all day. We “nerd out” on the details. We are not waiting for the clock to hit 5pm. We leave it all out in the yard - we don’t half-a**. Our pack is passionate.

Every Sniff Matters

We are not surface level thinkers. We sniff & analyze everything, think deeply about variables and piece together different smells to form strategies, plans, and conclusions.

We are continuously questioning everything. Why do we do it this way? How do our customers feel? How can we do better?

Top Dog

We are the top dogs of our domains, if we’re not today, we will be and will work harder than the next to make it happen. We take ownership of our work and are constantly improving. We go the extra mile to push the boundaries to stay on top.

We do more with less. We’re resourceful. We work with a sense of urgency, but we work smarter, not just harder. We add value to everything we do, to move the needle.

Be A Tail-Wagger

Dogs are always excited, energetic, and happy - their tails always wag. We aspire to be tail-waggers like them. We are positive, no matter the situation. We find & embrace the good in all outcomes. Even if we piddle on the floor, we learn from our mistakes and continue on. We are playful and fun. We are always down for a game of fetch.

We know this is work, but we like to have a doggone good time doing it.

About Pet Parents®:

We were born from a pain point with our own pets. We leaped onto the scene at the beginning of 2016, at least doubling every year since. In 2020, Inc. ranked Pet Parents® as the #1 fastest growing company in Iowa, #378 of the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in America, also gaining us the #1 fastest growing pet products company in the US.

Our brands and product lines are at the crossing of two macro pet industry trends, the humanization of pets, and a focus on pet healthcare. The stars have aligned for us and we're clawing our way to seize this moment.

We love, love, love what we do and what our company stands for – and we get excited to show that through our hard work.

We're a scrappy group of pet-loving bada**es looking for fellow top dogs to join our pack. Will it be you?

Your Role in Our Pack:

This is a full-time position in our Ankeny office.

Ready to innovate & create in the pet space? As a Product Developer, you'll be the ultimate utility player of our Product Pack. You'll play an integral part in designing, sourcing, strategizing, negotiating, testing, and just all-around moving the needle on the creation of new products and optimization of existing. You'll all-around create & support the creation & launch of products that will reach happy customers and cuddly furbabies all over the United States & abroad.

You will get to touch various aspects of our company: product design, product marketing, sourcing, negotiating, process optimization, product development, research, data collection, planning, positioning, etc.

This role requires an uber-precise focus on understanding the ins-and-outs of Microsoft Excel, product design software, such as, Autocad, Fusion 360, Inventor, SolidWorks, a high level of organization, planning, creative thinking, process improvement, negotiating, critical thinking, mathematics, relationship management, creativity, design, strong consumer empathy, time & project management, written & verbal communication, troubleshooting, & analytical, technical, & superb problem-solving skills.

- You will wear many "hats.”

- You will have the opportunity to become an expert in the pet industry.

- You will use data to test & drive change for positive outcomes.

- You will strategize, design, create & assist in the product development process.

- With data, form opinions, create plans, & craft proposals to create, improve, & drive growth.

- You'll be an investigator in searching the entire earth for the best pawtners to work with to bring more slobbery kisses and tail wags to the world

- You will be a critical thinker and innovator.

- You will with finesse create & manage the relationships between Pet Parents® and our pawtners

- You will work in a fast-paced environment with constant hands-on projects.

- You will also be an organizer, researcher, problem-solver & planner.

- You will have the opportunity to learn and grow far beyond this initial role. In fact, it's our intention and goal to ensure that.

If this sounds appetizing to you and you’re thinking, “Hell yeah! Sign me up!” Let’s move forward to our “Must Haves.”

You must…

· Love dogs and/or cats

· Have a go-getter mentality

· Have the ability to focus and get sh*t done

· Always be willing to learn

· Always be willing to come up with creative ideas

· Have a problem-solver mindset and willingness to tackle any problem thrown your way

· Be able to wear multiple hats (physically and metaphorically)

Must have at least 1 of the following:

- Minimum 2 years of experience in a product design role

- Minimum 2 years of experience in an industrial design role

- Minimum 2 years of experience in a product development role

- Minimum 2 years of experience in a product management role

*Bachelor’s degree required

The "Treats" We Offer

(Some of the pawesome opportunities available at Pet Parents®)

· Health, dental, & vision insurance

· 401k with company match & profit share

· Home Owner Bonus

· Unlimited PTO

· $50/mo gym/yoga/health club reimbursement

· Parental Leave

· Pawrental Leave

· Flexible working hours

· Kick-a** co-workers and great memories

· Employee Discount

· Company Events

· Snack and beverage bar

· New Furbaby Allowance

· Unlimited growth potential for leaders of the pack

· Leadership Development

· Brand New Offices (end of 2021)

· Beach Getaway

If our core values vibe with you, your potential role excites you and you're down to join us in becoming the top dogs in the pet industry, let’s do this thing!







