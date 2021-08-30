ALPHA CHAD DESIGNER

Job Details

We’re looking for that rare designer. The one that knows their craft so well, they are free to be bold, break rules, and lead the pack.





The role is mostly visual design. Decks, websites, social, etc. But you should be able to help on product design as well. Probably gonna want your input on some motion stuff too. I mean, it’s all the same thing in the end: visually communicate complex things in a simple way. Duh.





Anyway here are the bullet points:





Show me a mind-blowing portfolio

More experience is better

You can clearly communicate your ideas in english

You should be immersed in modern internet culture

You know all the main design applications

Have working hours that fit well with Tokyo timezone

You can stay chill with high pressure, challenging tasks





I should tell you about us I guess. We’re a new crypto company with a focus on DeFi. We’re launching multiple products, including our own new blockchain. It’s high energy over here. The team is A players only, so you’ll be among peers.





That’s it. You in?





Please send application to jake@hydrogenx.io





NOTE: This is not an equal opportunity job post. We will only review candidates that are gifted with a very rare set of skills. Mediocre designers need not apply. But race and gender don’t matter.



