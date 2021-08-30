Job Details

We are looking for a Lead Experience Designer to join our growing San Francisco studio.

We are looking for innovative craftspeople ready to challenge the norm to shape digital experiences on some of the world’s most important problems - digital leaders who are passionate about exquisite interactions beyond the usual confines of web/app-based patterns. In your time here, you’ll work on everything from life-critical healthcare and AR/VR experiences to large multi-touch surfaces and in-car interactions.

Who we are:

Native is an independent full-service design and innovation firm, with a reputation for pioneering solutions for the world’s most innovative brands. We work across physical, digital and experience design to add billions to the value of our clients’ businesses and joy to millions of their customers’ lives.

We pride ourselves on our world class team of designers, developers, anthropologists, strategists, engineers and tastemakers who share a passion for brilliant creative thinking and a ruthless attention to detail.

As a Native Lead Experience Designer we’re looking for you to…

Lead 1-2 UX/UI projects at once, large and small

Bring clarity, creativity and a deep understanding of culture and people to solve complex design problems

Strive to elevate quality of both thinking and execution, always coming up with new ideas and exceptional ways of solving digital problems

Participate passionately in client and internal meetings, clearly communicating breakthrough thinking

Create innovative, game-changing opportunity and strategy frameworks

Collaborate with industrial and UX/UI designers to create holistic experiences

Constantly develop your skills and interest in emerging technologies and trends





As our new Lead Experience Designer, you’ll bring:

4-8+ years’ experience in innovation environments, with a focus on UX and UI

Multifaceted expertise, from at least one of industrial, service, UX, visual and motion design

An analytical, strategic mindset, expert at bringing simplicity to complexity

Rigorous ability to define project goals and frameworks that align Native, client and user needs

Empathetic user-centricity, built on research planning, observation, interview and synthesis

Outstanding presentation and communication skills





During the current situation, we’re looking for you to join us remotely and eventually on-site as we begin to occupy studio space again.





How we work

Because we offer a holistic approach to every challenge, Natives work across and into each other’s fields and are super comfortable sharing knowledge and skills. You will find that this allows you to explore beyond your usual discipline and skillset and to push yourself to try new ways of working.





Because we have a world-beating creative reputation to defend, we expect every Native to be committed to pushing their work to new limits, and to help each other to do the same. In return for this effort, you will get a chance to work on some of the most exciting briefs in design alongside the best in the industry.





Because our clients expect our work to transform their business, we are obsessed with solving the challenges they give us rather than doing what we know we can do. That means immersing ourselves in real life behavior and building expertise in the real drivers of change, no matter what it takes.









We are only able to consider applicants with the right to work in the US.











