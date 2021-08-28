Job Details

We're hiring a digital content creator/social media manager to be part of our ruckus. team in Jacksonville, Fla. Reporting to the Creative Director, this position will be laser-focused on telling stories that matter most to users. We want someone that can flex as a marketer, strategist, copywriter, designer, analyst and a customer service rep — sometimes all in one day — for all of our brands.

Does this sound like you? You're smart, fast on your feet, team-oriented and full of energy. You're an expert in digital and social media platforms. You know a big story when you hear it. You're obsessed with details and nothing gets past you. You have a zero-tolerance policy for grammatical errors and you could copy edit in your sleep (but you won't — we promise). You love a fast-paced, challenging environment and crave the chance to learn something new every day. You've got goals, which you strive to exceed (all of them). You thrive in a fearless culture of creativity and expertise. What you do matters, and you're out to make a difference. Most of all, you want the “win” for your brands. Every. Single. Day.

The person we're looking for lives and breathes digital trends and news, and is driven by an intense passion for storytelling. If that's you, we need you on our squad.

Responsibilities

Embody and enhance ruckus.’ and each client’s brand voice on any digital platform

Write, edit and upload blog posts and emails on various platforms

Create and maintain a database of photography for each of the brands

Increase the number of social impressions and engagements driven by content

Ensure messaging across all platforms is consistent and in line with brand standards and target consumer

Maintain and update daily editorial calendars for multiple handles across platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter)

Write, design, and publish social posts that align with overarching marketing campaign plans for various clients

Create compelling, UX-focused content related to news, events and topics relevant to local users and beyond, including text stories, photos/graphics, live streaming content, breaking news, and social media elements, while building loyalty among communities

Use graphic design software and platforms (e.g. Canva, Adobe Creative Suite) to design visually compelling posts

Answer customer inquiries competently and efficiently, coordinating with internal teams when necessary

Be available during evenings and weekends to monitor social channels and real-time analytics

Leverage social listening tools to monitor and respond to conversations on owned channels and around relevant brand and category topics

Support regular reporting cadence to track content performance against defined KPIs and implement learnings to optimize content across all channels and platforms

Assist in the development of promotional content strategies that are rooted in a deep understanding of the target audience and their media behaviors

Participate in tactical ideation and execution for digital and social activations

Opportunity to develop influencer and/or community activation programs

Qualifications

Portfolio of work

Deep understanding of social media platforms and related technical skills with a passion for digital landscape, media, trends and online consumer behavior

Strong written and verbal communication skills with creativity to craft engaging content and campaigns

Elevated aesthetic eye with an understanding of core design principles, excellent typography and layout skills, a keen eye for detail, and ease in translating brand guidelines through all creative

Photography and video/film knowledge and proficiency

Experience with social media planning, design and listening apps

(Agorapulse, Planoly, Later, Sprout Social, Canva, Splice, etc.)

Proven multi-tasking ability and strong project management skills

Self-starter, positive attitude, sense of humor; can work independently and values collaboration and feedback

Willing to work in a fast-paced environment with an openness to change as our company grows

Experience

21+ years of age

At least 2-3+ years of relevant experience in social media community management, content development and copywriting (agency or client-side)

Experience with social media publishing and listening platforms

Schedule & Location