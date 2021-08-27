Senior UX Designer // Senior UI Designer

Job Details

Clearsummit (clearsumm.it) is a tight-knit digital agency that believes in solid engineering and beautiful design. Our team is based in Los Angeles but has contributors in North and South America. We are a collaborative team and want to help everyone hone their craft, do amazing work, and delight our clients.





Position Summary: Gathers user requirements, designs graphic elements, builds and maintains components. Experienced with Figma and wireframing tools.





Responsibilities:

- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers to lead the design phase of projects.

- Lead UX planning sessions with clients.

- Run user testing sessions and gather and implement feedback appropriately.

- Utilize design practices and tools when appropriate, including mood boards, storyboards, process flows, sitemaps, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes.

- Be up to date on the latest design guidelines and best practices for web, iOS, and Android.

- Understand the implications of accessibility standards and incorporate them when necessary.

- Work with clients, engineers, and PMs to craft an experience that minimizes the clients' budget burn but also "wows" end users.

- Understand and incorporate reusable styles and components.

- Provide accurate estimates for the time necessary to complete design deliverables.

- Work with other designers and PMs in real-time design sessions (including during client calls and workshops), as well as independently.

- Take notes and record tasks during design sessions, and ensure that assigned tasks are completed by the date agreed upon.

- When a client takes on a portion of the design work, QA and improve their design work when needed, ensuring it follows our standards.

- Present the design work to engineering and/or clients during design hand-offs, and report on / document updates according to our current processes.

- Demonstrate capability with and interest in visual design, including color, space, typography, iconography, graphics, illustration, and other ways of crafting products with personality.

- Adhere to design file organization and frame naming practices.

- Contribute to documentation when needed, including identifying and capturing key product events under product metric categories such as "Activation", or "Engagement", and outlining user flows.

- Become fluent in and assist with expanding the ClearSummit design offerings, which currently include the following: UX Audit, UX Research, Branding Package, Product Analytics.





Skills:

- Strong UX/UI skills

- Knowledge of the product design process end to end

- Great communication skills and time management

- Problem-solving skills

- Working directly with engineers, designers, and managers to build product requirements

- Proven expertise in UI for responsive websites and web apps

- Knowledge of platform-specific design patterns (i.e. Android, iOS)

- Knowledge of accessibility best practices

- UX writing skills

- Proficient with Figma

- Using analytics (from Mixpanel) to improve product performance

- JIRA (responding to comments on tickets)

- Ability to work flexibly on multiple projects

- Building, using and maintaining components and style guides.

- Working with shared libraries





Nice to have:

- Agency experience

- Familiarity with Notion

- Experience with accessibility requirements

- Familiarity with data models