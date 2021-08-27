Senior UX Designer // Senior UI Designer
Clearsummit (clearsumm.it) is a tight-knit digital agency that believes in solid engineering and beautiful design. Our team is based in Los Angeles but has contributors in North and South America. We are a collaborative team and want to help everyone hone their craft, do amazing work, and delight our clients.
Position Summary: Gathers user requirements, designs graphic elements, builds and maintains components. Experienced with Figma and wireframing tools.
Responsibilities:
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers to lead the design phase of projects.
- Lead UX planning sessions with clients.
- Run user testing sessions and gather and implement feedback appropriately.
- Utilize design practices and tools when appropriate, including mood boards, storyboards, process flows, sitemaps, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes.
- Be up to date on the latest design guidelines and best practices for web, iOS, and Android.
- Understand the implications of accessibility standards and incorporate them when necessary.
- Work with clients, engineers, and PMs to craft an experience that minimizes the clients' budget burn but also "wows" end users.
- Understand and incorporate reusable styles and components.
- Provide accurate estimates for the time necessary to complete design deliverables.
- Work with other designers and PMs in real-time design sessions (including during client calls and workshops), as well as independently.
- Take notes and record tasks during design sessions, and ensure that assigned tasks are completed by the date agreed upon.
- When a client takes on a portion of the design work, QA and improve their design work when needed, ensuring it follows our standards.
- Present the design work to engineering and/or clients during design hand-offs, and report on / document updates according to our current processes.
- Demonstrate capability with and interest in visual design, including color, space, typography, iconography, graphics, illustration, and other ways of crafting products with personality.
- Adhere to design file organization and frame naming practices.
- Contribute to documentation when needed, including identifying and capturing key product events under product metric categories such as "Activation", or "Engagement", and outlining user flows.
- Become fluent in and assist with expanding the ClearSummit design offerings, which currently include the following: UX Audit, UX Research, Branding Package, Product Analytics.
Skills:
- Strong UX/UI skills
- Knowledge of the product design process end to end
- Great communication skills and time management
- Problem-solving skills
- Working directly with engineers, designers, and managers to build product requirements
- Proven expertise in UI for responsive websites and web apps
- Knowledge of platform-specific design patterns (i.e. Android, iOS)
- Knowledge of accessibility best practices
- UX writing skills
- Proficient with Figma
- Using analytics (from Mixpanel) to improve product performance
- JIRA (responding to comments on tickets)
- Ability to work flexibly on multiple projects
- Building, using and maintaining components and style guides.
- Working with shared libraries
Nice to have:
- Agency experience
- Familiarity with Notion
- Experience with accessibility requirements
- Familiarity with data models