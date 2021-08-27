Job Details

Hey,

We're looking for an all-star Senior UI/UX Designer to join our team full-time. Our team consists of three; two veteran engineers and a veteran marketer. We're focused, lean, and growing rapidly. We've just raised our seed-fund and are ready to fire on all cylinders. We're a fully remote team and will support a flexible lifestyle — we want output to count, not time in seat.

Join the first Combat Sports focused company in Sports Technology 👊

Verdict has become an integral part of fight night for thousands of fans across the world. We’ve changed the viewing experience of combat sports and have built a growing and passionate community. Our mission isn’t complete yet. We have a lot more to accomplish and are growing our team to take Verdict to the next level. Everyone on the team is a huge fan of Mixed Martial Arts. The culture of combat sports is deeply rooted in our company and there’s never a boring day at work.

Salary 💵

A competitive salary combined with generous options. We'd love to put a number here, but there are several issues with putting a number here. If it's too low, it might put off amazing candidates. If it's too high, it might trigger an amazing candidates' imposter syndrome. We'll work with you to figure out a value that's competitive and you're happy with.

About the Team 🫂

We’re a well rounded team that have many achievements under our belt. Our team consists of: an ex-engineering leader at a Silicon Valley Unicorn, a serial entrepreneur and marketer who’s worked with the UFC and is deeply connected within the MMA space, and an ex-engineering leader at the largest bootstrapped fantasy advice provider on the planet. We have strong domain knowledge and want to create an environment where our teammates learn and grow.

A Rare Opportunity 💎

Unless you’re working directly for the UFC or an MMA league, it’s very difficult to get a job in this industry. We’re the first company that’s at the intersection of combat sports and technology. Our team members will receive dental, health, medical benefits, and several other perks — see below.

The Game Plan ✍️

You’re a Black Belt at what you do and have high output as we launch our product to monetize. We’re a small team that’s growing and in the long run require someone who’s willing to grow their leadership abilities. If you love Mixed Martial Arts as much as we do and want to help change combat sports, come join the team.

• You’re an MMA fan

• You're based in North America

• You have high output and are able to work independently and remotely

• You have high team spirit and very strong communication skills

• You’re willing to continuously learn on how to become a better leader

• You pride yourself on your attention to detail

• You’re passionate and a rockstar at designing user interfaces on mobile and web

• You have 3+ years experience of designing user interfaces professionally

• You have experience in design systems, design guidelines, and creating brand kits

• You’re willing to learn Figma or already know Figma

Responsibilities

• Continuously learn to improve yourself, our processes, and our workflows

• Proactively gather and evaluate user requirements with teammates to develop UI

• Create and push a design system and foundational base for Verdict

• Develop graphics and marketing materials for our digital, web, and social media channels

• Identify potential user experience problems through user testing

• Transition into a leader and manager

Bonus Points ✨

• You have past experience working well in a remote environment

• Experience leading or managing other individuals in the past

• Interest in product, we’d love for you to contribute to our roadmap

• You’re passionate about MMA

• You're based in Ontario, Canada (It'd be great to meet for fight night, but this is highly optional)

• You’re already familiar with Verdict

• Experience in creating marketing material, Adobe After Effects, even illustrations!

• Fully remote company

• Dental and health benefits

• Generous Employee Stock Option Plan (0.5% - 1.2%)

• Sponsored company off site events

• Access to digital MMA content

• Stipend for office materials and internet

• Stipend for education and growth

• 1 entire doge coin 🐶