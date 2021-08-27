Job Details

About the Role:

As Senior Product Designer, you will craft experiences that empower people to take control of their bill paying process. You'll ensure our customer is represented in every aspect of the services we deliver, and will be a leader in user-centered design practices. Bill payment is a significant cause of financial stress, and you will help alleviate that by giving users control, with an efficient and delightful experience. You'll be a team of one to start and will quickly hire and mentor more designers.

Flexibility, communication, and a willingness to learn are of the highest importance. Papaya believes that diversity helps build an inclusive culture where all team members can grow, contribute, and feel valued. If you agree, we’d love to hear from you!

What you will do:

Lead design projects in cross-functional agile teams

Create user flows, anticipating edge cases and errors

Deliver designs that simplify complexity, with a strong eye for detail

Actively contribute to our standards and style guide

Evangelize best-practices in UX by presenting user needs and research

Iterate on designs and testing (e.g. a/b and fake door), incorporating data into your design process and evolving our understanding of customer needs and behavior

Work in Figma, and other software as needed for prototyping and presentations

What you can bring:

Experience . 7+ years of mobile Product Design experience

. 7+ years of mobile Product Design experience Excellent Communication . Ability to present and explain user flows and designs to stakeholders, engineers, and product

. Ability to present and explain user flows and designs to stakeholders, engineers, and product Adaptability . The ability to learn quickly, test new things, and thrive in ambiguity; incorporating feedback and data into your work along the way

. The ability to learn quickly, test new things, and thrive in ambiguity; incorporating feedback and data into your work along the way Passion . For our mission of alleviating the stress of bill pay

. For our mission of alleviating the stress of bill pay Startup Experience. Experience in a fast-moving FinTech startup is a plus

Why Papaya?

Papaya started in 2016 with the mission to alleviate the stress of paying bills. Using computer vision and automation, our app makes paying your bills as simple as taking a picture. We’ve adopted our phones for everything else, why not eliminate the need for calls, mailing checks, and tedious web forms? We are expanding mobile share of the $4T US consumer bill space, and are one of the fastest growing startups in Los Angeles.

The key to our success? Our people. From engineering, sales, to operations, Papaya’s team is comprised of some of the most intelligent, humble, diverse, and resourceful people you’ll ever meet. With the help of successful investors including Sequoia Capital, First Round Capital, and Silicon Valley Bank; Papaya is building something special. Our impact-driven team receives competitive salary, benefits, equity, and agency.

We love to celebrate our incredible group of hardworking employees - and it shows. We’re proud to say that we were voted one of Built In LA’s Best Small Companies to Work for in 2020 and 2021! Learn more and come join us. Find out what the next step in your career could look like here at Papaya.