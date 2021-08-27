Graphic Designer
How you'll help us achieve it
Sending money abroad is intensely personal, and the relationship a sender has with their money transfer provider should be, too. In 2014, we set about building real relationships with our users. When we were only serving the Kenyan diaspora, it was easy for users to feel that Sendwave had been built just for them. The personal touch and small scale was nice, but our mission has always been to make sending money anywhere in the world as easy and affordable as sending a text. In this role, you will help us retain the sense of personal connections we’ve cultivated with our users as we scale globally and from 500,000 monthly users to 5 million and beyond.
The Creative sub team at Sendwave applies its craft with assiduity and heart, no matter how large or small the project is. We actively design creative ideas and deliver with efficiency and speed. We are looking for our next ambitious visual designer to help us in our mission. The majority of the projects will be video-based, however, there will also be layout and visual design-related projects in print and digital.
Reporting to the Art Director, in your first few months, you'll:
- Create a variety of engaging design that makes complicated ideas simple across multiple channels, including CRM, social media, in-app, print, etc
- Develop resources, guidelines and templates that empower the Growth Marketing team to create beautiful and thoughtful brand expressions
- Bring fresh ideas and approaches by combining cultural awareness with an inquiring mind
- Ensure quality is high in all aspects of execution
- Present creative ideas and work to peers and creative lead
- Use research to develop creative solutions for our customers
- Research and keep a pulse on design/visual trends and topics
Key details
- Location: Our company is 100% remote— you can be based anywhere in the the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Senegal. Contractors outside these countries will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
- Full time contract
- Compensation
- Worldwide: Level 2: $72,400 | Level 3: $85,609
- USA: Level 2: $90,400 | Level 3: $107,000
Requirements
- 2+ years experience as a designer or art director for an advertising agency or in-house for a global brand
- Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, After Effects and Premier)
- Excellent video editing and motion graphics skills
- Portfolio that demonstrates strong conceptual thinking, design and video skills
- Fluent in English
You might be a good fit if you
- Enjoy working in a fast paced environment
- Have experience prioritizing and managing workload to meet critical project deadlines
- Are able to complete hands-on work while aligning closely with a strategic vision
- Have experience working with business and marketing stakeholders, and using their feedback to adapt your work
- Approach designing with a testing mindset
- Quickly absorb new cultural settings and understand how they impact Sendwave's brand and design strategy
Bonus Points if you...
- Are familiar with the diaspora communities we serve
- Are fluent in written French, Spanish, Italian, Wolof or Swahili
- Have experience working in C2C environments
- Have experience with Agile/Kanban methodology