Graphic Designer

Job Details

How you'll help us achieve it

Sending money abroad is intensely personal, and the relationship a sender has with their money transfer provider should be, too. In 2014, we set about building real relationships with our users. When we were only serving the Kenyan diaspora, it was easy for users to feel that Sendwave had been built just for them. The personal touch and small scale was nice, but our mission has always been to make sending money anywhere in the world as easy and affordable as sending a text. In this role, you will help us retain the sense of personal connections we’ve cultivated with our users as we scale globally and from 500,000 monthly users to 5 million and beyond.





The Creative sub team at Sendwave applies its craft with assiduity and heart, no matter how large or small the project is. We actively design creative ideas and deliver with efficiency and speed. We are looking for our next ambitious visual designer to help us in our mission. The majority of the projects will be video-based, however, there will also be layout and visual design-related projects in print and digital.





Reporting to the Art Director, in your first few months, you'll:

Create a variety of engaging design that makes complicated ideas simple across multiple channels, including CRM, social media, in-app, print, etc

Develop resources, guidelines and templates that empower the Growth Marketing team to create beautiful and thoughtful brand expressions

Bring fresh ideas and approaches by combining cultural awareness with an inquiring mind

Ensure quality is high in all aspects of execution

Present creative ideas and work to peers and creative lead

Use research to develop creative solutions for our customers

Research and keep a pulse on design/visual trends and topics

Key details

Location: Our company is 100% remote— you can be based anywhere in the the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Senegal. Contractors outside these countries will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Full time contract

Compensation

Worldwide: Level 2: $72,400 | Level 3: $85,609

USA: Level 2: $90,400 | Level 3: $107,000

Requirements

2+ years experience as a designer or art director for an advertising agency or in-house for a global brand

Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, After Effects and Premier)

Excellent video editing and motion graphics skills

Portfolio that demonstrates strong conceptual thinking, design and video skills

Fluent in English

You might be a good fit if you

Enjoy working in a fast paced environment

Have experience prioritizing and managing workload to meet critical project deadlines

Are able to complete hands-on work while aligning closely with a strategic vision

Have experience working with business and marketing stakeholders, and using their feedback to adapt your work

Approach designing with a testing mindset

Quickly absorb new cultural settings and understand how they impact Sendwave's brand and design strategy

Bonus Points if you...

Are familiar with the diaspora communities we serve

Are fluent in written French, Spanish, Italian, Wolof or Swahili

Have experience working in C2C environments

Have experience with Agile/Kanban methodology



