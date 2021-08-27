Job Details

Title: UI/UX Specialist

Location: Remote, US or Kansas City metro

About Mbition

Mbition is the trusted partner and career expert for those seeking to successfully start their careers, make a career change, or grow in their current roles – it’s where people go to grow. Our expertise and offerings in everything from technology training and soft skill courses for current students, to pre-licensing, post-licensing and continuing education for professionals empowers learners through every step of their journey.

Learn more about what we do at: https://www.mbitiontolearn.com

Role Purpose and Accountabilities

The UI/UX Specialist is responsible for creating compelling interactive experiences on our websites. This individual will routinely review analytics and customer feedback and translate the insights into designs and website updates to assess, interpret, and improve the user experience. This position requires strong design skills with a focus on how the website engages the user in a positive experience.

Essential Duties:

Drive improved performance metrics related to user experience and goal conversion.

Utilizing UI/UX best practices for mobile and desktop devices, develop new user-facing features.

Create landing page templates and build landing pages to support digital marketing campaigns.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Collaborate with IT regarding QA, validation, and deployments for websites.

Optimize websites for maximum speed and scalability while also maintaining a smooth user experience.

Ensure site is accessible and operating through various devices & browsers.

Essential Skills:

Experience creating UI/UX deliverables for concept exploration: User flows, system or site maps, wireframes, and clickable prototypes.

Able to prototype ideas using Adobe XD or similar to demonstrate functionality and interaction.

Proficient with Adobe Creative Cloud/Suite, especially Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, and XD.

Knowledge of basic usability heuristics and an interest in current trends in interaction design.

Working understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience with design systems and creating/maintaining component libraries for collaboration and organization.

Ability to present work to stakeholders for review and feedback.

Working knowledge of/familiarity with WCAG accessibility guidelines.

Strong visual design and layout skills.

Illustration and animation skills preferred.

Experience using Jira as a project management tool preferred.

Qualifications and Other Requirements

2 years’ worth of corporate experience improving the user’s experience.

BS/BA Degree in Computer Science, Human-Computer Interaction, Web Design, UX, Graphic Design or similar.

Experience developing templates for WordPress and Magento.

Enhance the user’s experience by creating seamless navigation through various digital programs and interfaces within the company.

Proficiency with visual design programs such as Adobe Photoshop.

Proficient understanding of HTML5, CSS3, and JS.

Background in designing and developing mobile-first online experiences.

Comfortable working with various UI technologies, including jQuery.

Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

Experience understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that websites will adhere to them.

Experience using A/B testing software, Google Analytics, Screen Recording/Heatmap software, and code editing tools.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills; ability to communicate effectively with different levels of organization.

Demonstrated ability to be productive with minimal supervision. Must be results oriented and able to move forward without complete information.

Benefits

MbitionIoffers a competitive and comprehensive benefits package inclusive of:

Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, and Short and Long-Term Disability Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

401k plan with company match

Generous PTO and Holiday Pay

Expressing an interest in employing your time and talent with PSI is paying us the ultimate compliment. We sincerely appreciate your interest!