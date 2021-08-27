UX/UI Designer Mobile & Web

Job Details

Superpedestrian’s electric scooter, powered by Vehicle Intelligence System, is one of the world's most advanced scooters. We are seeking a UX/UI designer who will be responsible for delivering and improving pixel-perfect designs for Superpedestrian’s mobile consumer-facing application (LINK — scooter sharing) and web applications for fleet management. The ideal candidate will have a passion for well-thought-out, user-centered design.

What you'll do:

Design iOS and Android apps for riders of all ages, interests, and needs.

Create responsive web applications for niche users (operators, data analysts, customer service).

Conduct design research and analyze results.

Create mockups, and sketches, gather feedback, and iterate on designs.

Create wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps, and screen flows.

Create product prototypes.

Manage visual assets and maintain a comprehensive design language across iOS, Android, and web projects.

Create icons and illustrations.

Work in a fast-paced environment.

Build strong relationships across teams.

What you'll bring: