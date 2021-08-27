All Jobs
Job Details

UX/UI Designer Mobile & Web

Superpedestrian’s electric scooter, powered by Vehicle Intelligence System, is one of the world's most advanced scooters. We are seeking a UX/UI designer who will be responsible for delivering and improving pixel-perfect designs for Superpedestrian’s mobile consumer-facing application (LINK — scooter sharing) and web applications for fleet management. The ideal candidate will have a passion for well-thought-out, user-centered design.

What you'll do:

  • Design iOS and Android apps for riders of all ages, interests, and needs. 
  • Create responsive web applications for niche users (operators, data analysts, customer service).
  • Conduct design research and analyze results.
  • Create mockups, and sketches, gather feedback, and iterate on designs.
  • Create wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps, and screen flows.
  • Create product prototypes.
  • Manage visual assets and maintain a comprehensive design language across iOS, Android, and web projects.
  • Create icons and illustrations.
  • Work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Build strong relationships across teams.

What you'll bring:

  • 5+ years experience with mobile app development from ideation to publication on App stores.
  • Familiarity with Apple and Google design guidelines for mobile and web applications.
  • Expert skills with: Sketch or Figma, Invision, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign.
  • Familiarity with the Agile software development process.
  • Experience gathering and analyzing customer feedback.
  • The ability to quickly sketch and ideate solutions for complex areas.
  • Comfort presenting your work in team critiques.
  • Ability to understand both high-level and minute details in a technically complex environment (Mobile SDK, Vehicle and Reservation APIs, process of scooter firmware updates, etc.)
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with a team-focused attitude.
