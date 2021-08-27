This job has been filled or is no longer active. View all jobs.
Job Details
UX/UI Designer Mobile & Web
Superpedestrian’s electric scooter, powered by Vehicle Intelligence System, is one of the world's most advanced scooters. We are seeking a UX/UI designer who will be responsible for delivering and improving pixel-perfect designs for Superpedestrian’s mobile consumer-facing application (LINK — scooter sharing) and web applications for fleet management. The ideal candidate will have a passion for well-thought-out, user-centered design.
What you'll do:
- Design iOS and Android apps for riders of all ages, interests, and needs.
- Create responsive web applications for niche users (operators, data analysts, customer service).
- Conduct design research and analyze results.
- Create mockups, and sketches, gather feedback, and iterate on designs.
- Create wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps, and screen flows.
- Create product prototypes.
- Manage visual assets and maintain a comprehensive design language across iOS, Android, and web projects.
- Create icons and illustrations.
- Work in a fast-paced environment.
- Build strong relationships across teams.
What you'll bring:
- 5+ years experience with mobile app development from ideation to publication on App stores.
- Familiarity with Apple and Google design guidelines for mobile and web applications.
- Expert skills with: Sketch or Figma, Invision, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign.
- Familiarity with the Agile software development process.
- Experience gathering and analyzing customer feedback.
- The ability to quickly sketch and ideate solutions for complex areas.
- Comfort presenting your work in team critiques.
- Ability to understand both high-level and minute details in a technically complex environment (Mobile SDK, Vehicle and Reservation APIs, process of scooter firmware updates, etc.)
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with a team-focused attitude.