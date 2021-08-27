Job Details

We’re hiring a Brand Designer.

﻿Grow is a digital experience agency and a 2020 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year. We make industry-leading digital experiences, platforms, and campaigns for some of the world’s most beloved brands. Our clients know us as a committed partner who delivers every time. Our team knows it’s possible because of the incredible culture we’ve built.

The Brand Designer at Grow will work directly with the Brand Creative Director and alongside our creative marketing team to design and develop how our agency connects and engages with the world. User-focused and audience-obsessed, this creative storyteller and visual systems designer will work with passion and precision to craft digital and traditional branded experiences that are as memorable as they are meaningful. In addition to an inspiring book of digital work, designers must bring an undeniable energy for brand design and communication, a keen understanding of industry-leading content, and an openly collaborative work style.

Primary responsibilities:

Design intelligent visual systems and engaging storytelling devices for activation across a wide range of media types and experiences

Events to office design, swag to team member recognition, create compelling and consistent touchpoints that inspire connection and reinforce reputation

Contribute to the production of your designs in all phases, delivering thoughtful and polished work.

Develop, govern and maintain brand standards, asset libraries and shared resources

Benefits

You’ll start with a full month of paid vacation and holiday leave, including two weeks in which the company pauses operations—one in midsummer, and one during the holidays. A wealth of additional company benefits include health, dental, matching 401k, disability, paid training, and more. In addition, we promise you’ll have everything you need to be productive, comfortable and happy in the workplace.

Location

This is a full-time position at our office in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Grow offers paid relocation and temporary housing for selected candidates.

Grow is located in downtown Norfolk/Virginia Beach, VA – an amazing coastal city that blends the beach lifestyle with a richly evolving culture. As part of a community of like-minded people, we spend our time creating great work and building the culture around us. We regularly put our creative and technology talents toward building the city in which we want to live and work.

Yes, you’ll work for amazing clients and projects in an inspiring environment. But best of all, you’ll find yourself among a close-knit group of just over 50 incredibly talented and motivated colleagues who inspire each other every day. Our team of technologists, creatives, strategists, and producers all work together under one roof to help some of the world’s most beloved brands connect with audiences in new and unexpected ways.

To see our work, visit www.thisisgrow.com/work.