Freshmade is a boutique agency that specializes in modernizing food brands through natural brand intelligence, creative thinking, and smart design. Our expertise lies in CPG brand strategy, brand design, brand narrative, and brand activation for both B2C and B2B platforms, anywhere from package design to digital content creation. We are a welcoming group; we wear t-shirts, tell dad jokes, and we enjoy our fair share of pizza.

We are laid-back about most things, but NOT quality of work. We do not settle.

We are looking for a world-class Senior Level Designer with a knack for strong strategic thinking and a fierce attention to detail. You are familiar with, and admire the work of iconic, design-driven agencies like Pearlfisher, Hornall Anderson (AKA Sid Lee), Turner Duckworth, etc.

The Freshmade crew is a tight-knit team and we share the work among us--no job is too small or too big for any individual and there is no room for ego. In your role as Senior Designer, you’ll touch every project and scale of work does range anywhere from concept creation to production to retouching. We are looking for a team player who can not only own an individual project, but also delegate and oversee the work of Junior designers. The ability to manage timelines, receive feedback, communicate clearly, and function in a collaborative environment (even if remotely) is essential.

Experience and Education

Experience in branding/design (preferably with a branding agency)

Bachelors Degree in Graphic Design or related field

Qualities

Unadulterated passion for great design

Refusal to compromise quality of work

A constant learner with an eagerness to attack new challenges with a thoughtful approach

Ability to communicate ideas effectively and passionately to clients

Ability to design from concept to completion across multiple applications

Adept in strategy development, and the ability to determine outcomes from trendscaping to competitive assessments

Team player with leadership qualities, with a passion for design direction and mentorship to interns and junior designers

Experience (or interest in) Social Media design such as stop-motion, animation, Instagram stories

Ability to deliver high-quality work and a great attitude under tight deadlines

Skilled at time management and prioritization

Expertise in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and After Effects



