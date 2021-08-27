Design Lead (f/m/x)

Job Details

You will lead our design team of two Designers and be responsible for all design activities at expertlead including our product, website and marketing design.

YOUR MISSION

Managing Design and Design Processes for the entire company

Enhancing and maintaining a Design Process for the Product & Marketing Departments

Aligning with stakeholders from ideation to launch of each new product or releases

Bring in UX and user research best practices

Aligning with stakeholders from ideation to launch of each new product or release

Have design ownership for our website

YOUR SKILL SET

Minimum 6 years proven work experience in design: UX/UI design as well as marketing and graphic design

Previous ownership of design processes and principles

Hands on experience in all design aspects especially product, branding, typography, website and marketing

Rich experience in Graphic Design and production of Graphic resources

Demonstrated experience with implementing a design strategy successfully in an organisation

Mentoring and leadership experience and very good communication skills

Experience working in Agile (Scrum, Kanban) environment

You are fluent in English

WHY EXPERTLEAD

Learn and develop: full onboarding plan and a dedicated mentor on your side. Full ownership & responsibility from day one and regular feedback sessions and career development support to further build on your strengths, complemented by a personal development budget of at least 500€ per year for each team member.

Work from anywhere: We believe in a “hybrid office”, granting you full flexibility to work from any country in the world or from our brand new office in Berlin Tiergarten/Schöneberg. Our top floor office is right in the city centre and comes with a beautiful balcony for some after-work beers.

Have fun: We are a group of very ambitious, but equally down-to-earth girls & guys. Teamwork matters most to us and we organize regular team events - on- and offline- to stay connected.

Be who you are: It’s not about gender, race, religion, age, sexual orientation, colour, disability, or place of origin. We live diversity and cherish our multinational team. At expertlead we consider ourselves as equals and create a space everybody feels comfortable and happy to work in.

And yes, we have the obligatory foosball table, a Playstation and a fridge that is always full — at least until Friday afternoon ;).

P.S.: Our communication style is pretty much based on memes - so feel free to bring in your repertoire ;).

ABOUT US

Thank you for your interest in joining us! At expertlead, we aim to revolutionize tech recruitment by helping businesses to find, assess, and hire the right tech experts. We rely on a combination of technology and a global community of vetted freelance tech talents to support our stakeholders.

The technology we build allows us to find millions of tech talents and assess their skills. It is fueled by our freelance community that conducts remote technical interviews for us. That way we can provide our clients with access to vetted tech freelancers within two days or take over the technical assessment of their perm candidates. Our freelancers benefit from exciting projects, learning opportunities and a large variety of services.

We are proud that leading multinationals like Volkswagen and Accenture as well as tech companies like Klarna, Delivery Hero and Babbel trust our services.

You have a passion for tech and are ready to rethink the future of work? We can’t wait to hear from you!