Job Details

Aino is a small, independent creative agency in Sweden. Born with a digital-first mindset and large ambitions, we now aim to change the way online brand stores are designed, built, deployed, and managed.

As a digital designer at Aino, you will be responsible for creating strong visual blueprints and digital brand experiences for our clients. You should be comfortable working closely with a small team of talent in a collaborative environment to create truly great digital products that bend the norm and connect emotionally.

You will be designing interfaces for e-commerce, brand websites, and apps for many screen sizes. Figma or Sketch are tools you should master and you probably know just as much about screen resolutions and fixed scrolling as you know about grid systems, typography, compositions, and color patterns.

You should have a natural eye for detail and maintain consistency throughout the entire design process on various digital platforms. You enjoy staying up-to-date with type foundries and trends. Arts and obscure visual details excite you.

This is a full-time position on-site in Gothenburg, Sweden, and applications are accepted until the 31st of September 2021.

We encourage you to also include examples of personal projects in your portfolio.

Responsibilities:

Generate new ideas and solve problems through design & creativity

Translate feature specifications and wireframes into final designs and mockups

Create consistent design systems and hi-fi prototypes in Figma and other tools

Collaborate with product designers and engineers to generate synergy between design and technology

Stay on top of digital creativity standards and industry trends

Own responsibility of your designs towards clients and colleagues

The ideal person:

Relevant design or arts education, preferably digitally-focused

A minimum of 3 years work experience from similar positions

Demonstrated skills in relevant software

Fluent in English and proficient in Swedish

Puts diversity, human well-being, and equality as top priorities

We offer: