Junior UX/UI Product Designer

The GetMagic.com product team is looking to add a remote Junior UX UI Product Designer to our team to help plan and deliver meaningful experiences for our customers, assistants, and teammates.

  • Report to and work closely with our Lead Product Designer to:
  • Build mobile and desktop app UX/UI designs in Figma, from low to high fidelity
  • Help to maintain quality and continuity across the various UX/UI products at Magic
  • Build mobile and desktop web designs in WordPress with Elementor
  • Help with various graphic design needs in Figma for the Marketing and Growth departments at Magic
  • Help find creative UX/UI solutions to problems that arise on an ongoing basis
  • Verbally voice your UX/UI ideas, concerns, and solutions
  • Be a part of the team and join the Lead Product Designer in various video chat meetings (camera enabled - let’s see that face of yours) with the Head of Product, Product Manager, Product Engineers, and others as needed

  • Prior experience with Figma or similar tools (e.g. Sketch, Adobe XD, InVision, etc)
  • A portfolio demonstrating your ability to work with a full range of low to high fidelity UX/UI designs
  • Strong attention-to-details work ethic and organizational skills
  • A win-win, self-starter attitude and team-player mindset
  • A willingness to learn and grow in your capacity as a UX/UI Product Designer
  • Decent verbal English proficiency - enough that you can communicate ideas quickly, on the fly, with the rest of the English-speaking team
  • Available to work remotely full time, with at least a few hours overlap 9AM-5PM PST (the more overlap the better)
  • A good work setup including a video camera, a quiet workspace, and a presentable background for video chats (no messy bedrooms please)

  • Experience with WordPress and Elementor
  • Experience in Graphic Design with Figma and/or Photoshop
  • Experience with Agile development
  • Experience collaborating confidently with a remote team over video chat


Magic Inc.
Full-time
Philippines
Aug 26, 2021
