Job Details

Job Description

The GetMagic.com product team is looking to add a remote Junior UX UI Product Designer to our team to help plan and deliver meaningful experiences for our customers, assistants, and teammates.

You Will:

Report to and work closely with our Lead Product Designer to:

Build mobile and desktop app UX/UI designs in Figma, from low to high fidelity

Help to maintain quality and continuity across the various UX/UI products at Magic

Build mobile and desktop web designs in WordPress with Elementor

Help with various graphic design needs in Figma for the Marketing and Growth departments at Magic

Help find creative UX/UI solutions to problems that arise on an ongoing basis

Verbally voice your UX/UI ideas, concerns, and solutions

Be a part of the team and join the Lead Product Designer in various video chat meetings (camera enabled - let’s see that face of yours) with the Head of Product, Product Manager, Product Engineers, and others as needed

Minimum Qualifications

Requirements:

Prior experience with Figma or similar tools (e.g. Sketch, Adobe XD, InVision, etc)

A portfolio demonstrating your ability to work with a full range of low to high fidelity UX/UI designs

Strong attention-to-details work ethic and organizational skills

A win-win, self-starter attitude and team-player mindset

A willingness to learn and grow in your capacity as a UX/UI Product Designer

Decent verbal English proficiency - enough that you can communicate ideas quickly, on the fly, with the rest of the English-speaking team

Available to work remotely full time, with at least a few hours overlap 9AM-5PM PST (the more overlap the better)

A good work setup including a video camera, a quiet workspace, and a presentable background for video chats (no messy bedrooms please)

Bonus:

Experience with WordPress and Elementor

Experience in Graphic Design with Figma and/or Photoshop

Experience with Agile development

Experience collaborating confidently with a remote team over video chat



