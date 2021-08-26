Job Details

At Big Health we use design to shape the future of mental healthcare and we’re looking for an experienced Brand Designer to join the team in the U.S. You’ll be enthusiastic about using your creativity to bring hope to those looking for help and delighting them on the way. This is your opportunity to help design the future of mental health care and use the power of design for good. Get a sense of what we do here: www.bighealthdesign.com





Our purpose is to help millions back to good mental health. Our “digital therapeutics” - Daylight™, for worry & anxiety, and Sleepio™, for poor sleep - are fully automated cognitive and behavioral programs that are as scalable and clinically validated as drugs. Our software combines the intimacy of the human voice, engaging animation, and clinically rigorous techniques to help people overcome their mental health challenges. Big Health’s products are backed by 50 published clinical papers including 13 randomised controlled trials (RCTs), and are cited in leading clinical guidelines including the American College of Physicians and NICE. Today, over 12 million people worldwide have reimbursed access to Big Health’s products, via leading employers in the US and the UK’s NHS.

As our Senior Brand Designer, you will:

Work with the Product Marketing and Customer Success teams to develop key creative that connects people with the help they need

Partner with our Clinical team to formulate new approaches to reach these in-need audiences

Work with the Marketing team to design industry-leading ways of reaching and engaging new customers

Work with the wider Big Health teams to design an array of internal design from presentations to pins to pajamas (yes - referring to actual pajamas, once designed for our holiday party with more opportunities to come!)

Collaborate with copywriters, animators, printers, developers and the Big Health team to take key company initiatives from idea to reality

Use your expertise to bring new ideas and approaches and processes to the Design team

Produce ideas that work across print, digital and video channels

To be successful in this role, you:

Have 2-5 years prior experience

Have the ability to create work that is emotive and direct, communicates clearly and connects with people on an emotional level

Love creating rich imagery and have a keen eye for typographic detail

Enjoy interrogating a brief to get to the core of a problem to execute work that is original and effective

Are able to communicate your ideas and design decisions clearly

Possess excellent skills in all the relevant design programs

Life at Big Health

Be part of a team that includes clinical psychologists, software engineers, business leaders and even a former professional magician [shh… it’s a secret].

Surround yourself with the smartest, most enthusiastic and dedicated people you’ll ever meet, but who listen well, learn from their mistakes and when things go wrong, generously pull together to help each other out

Check out our values - they’re a living, breathing part of our culture

Enjoy benefits including a generous vacation policy, professional development fund, flexible working locations and more.

Competitive salary packages including stock options.









Because we are on a mission to bring millions back to good mental health, we believe it’s essential to reflect the diversity of those we intend to serve. We’re an equal opportunity employer dedicated to building a culturally and experientially diverse team that leads with empathy and respect.

Additionally, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the requirements of the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance. Big Health participates in E-Verify and will provide the federal government with Form I-9 information from all new employees to confirm that they are authorized to work in the U.S. Big Health does not use E-Verify to pre-screen applicants.