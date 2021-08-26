Job Details

Location:

You’ll be working remotely from anywhere in the US.

This position is not eligible to be performed in Alaska, Colorado, Mississippi, North Dakota, or the Virgin Islands.





What you'll get to do...

As a Senior Product Designer, you will be a fundamental member of our Product Design team working alongside some of the best product, engineering, design, and marketing talent. This is a unique opportunity to join a growing team and help entrepreneurs around the world build, manage, and grow their business. You will be working on our commerce offering - shaping the experiences of tomorrow across GoDaddy.

Commerce –- You will be building experiences to support a broad range of Commerce Partners: Resellers, Banks and Developers. In this role, you will be joining a group comprised of product, design and engineering leaders who share a passion for building innovative products and services that help our commerce partners and merchants grow their businesses with point-of-sale, fin-tech, integrations and commerce solutions for selling online or in-person.

Craft Engaging Experiences - Support the customers’ needs and our business objectives by solving problems in unusual and innovative ways.

Communicate and Collaborate - You understand technical limitations, where to take liberties and how to communicate with engineers, product managers, designers, researchers, and writers across different teams and offices.

Design for Scale - Create experiences across multiple touch points, mediums, products, regions and customers without sacrificing consistency and simplicity.

Prototype, Test, Iterate - Be comfortable concepting, working in low fidelity and high fidelity as well as testing, learning and iterating on designs.

Define & Document - Create artifacts that articulate our users needs, product principles and design details necessary to bring something to life with our engineers

Mentor, Lead, Inspire - Your team, other designers, and the larger GoDaddy design community

Contribute and Invest - In our growing design community as well as customer research and discovery activities

Actively lead multiple projects, from start to finish, to meet priorities and requirements in an agile environment

Your experience should include...

5+ years experience in delivering products to market with a proven track record

A rock-solid portfolio that demonstrates skills in user experience and interaction design

A deep understanding of what makes an experience good or bad and can communicate why

Strong visual design and prototyping skills

Deep understanding of design tools like: Figma, Sketch, Framer, XD, InVision, Axure, Illustrator, and Photoshop

Ability to think through complicated design systems and challenge existing constraints

You might also have...

Experience building software for customer experience or service design industries

BA or MA in interaction design, communication design, industrial design, HCI, or equivalent

Experience with micro-interactions and animations

Experience with UX writing, micro-copy and why content is important

A passion for small businesses

eCommerce, POS or Fin-tech experience

Experience working with complex information architecture and navigation challenges

Ability to plan, scope and deliver work that contributes to a larger, long-term plan

Ability to communicate complex ideas and concepts to a broad team of Designers, Engineers and Product Managers

Ability to take complex problems and crystalize them into actionable action items

Experience creating, contributing to and managing design systems

Experience mentoring and guiding junior designers on the team

Ability to work independently and autonomously to deliver on goals

Experience with A/B testing

Strong visual design skills

We've got your back...

Enjoy our many benefits (My Wallet), including paid time off, 401k, equity grants and parental leave. Join one of our employee resource groups (Culture). Continue to have a side hustle, if you have one (we love entrepreneurs, remember?). Most importantly, come as you are and make your own way.

About us...

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit About Us (https://aboutus.godaddy.net/about-us/overview/default.aspx.)

GoDaddy is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We will not discriminate against any applicant or employee on the basis of age, race, color, ethnicity, national origin, citizenship, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression (including against any individual that is transitioning, has transitioned, or is perceived to be transitioning), marital status or civil partnership/union status, physical or mental disability, medical condition, pregnancy, childbirth, genetic information, military and veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by applicable federal, state or local law. GoDaddy will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with local and federal requirements.