Jr. Motion Graphic Designer

Position Summary:

Do you take pride in designing clean and beautiful finished visual products? Do you work efficiently and have great attention to detail? Can you tell a moving story through the graphics you create?

We’re a fast-paced tech/advertising startup looking for a talented contract Junior Motion Graphic Designer to help develop engaging and compelling digital creative with a focus in video asset creation. Familiarity with the online advertising industry is also a plus.

This is a freelance contract with an expectation of 40 hours / week until the end of the project, with the possibility for an ongoing contract role based on performance and needs. When full-time positions open, current contractors will be able to apply before the role is posted externally.

Requirements

1+ year(s) of experience in a graphic design or motion/video role

High degree of proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, with special attention to After Effects and Premiere Pro

Problem solver with strong attention to detail, a high level of communication, and organizational skills

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team while managing multiple design projects simultaneously

Responsibilities

Designing performance-focused Facebook and Instagram ads. You will be expected to design ads for social media platforms aimed at hitting performance metrics (e.g. click-through and conversion rate)

Work with a cross-functional marketing team to build and prioritize creative executions using available video and photo assets and resources to meet performance goals and brand standards

Ideate and execute video content and motion graphics that drives consumer interest and action

Pluses

Experience with website funnel optimization and mobile-first design

Analytics, reporting, and big data information visualization skills

Degree in motion/video or graphic design

Prior startup experience or exposure to social and/or B2B marketing

Familiarity with Figma





