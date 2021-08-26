Job Details

Optimity Advisors is a specialized management consulting and advisory firm that focuses on strategy, operations, and IT. Our company is comprised of professional advisors with deep domain expertise in strategy, operational transformation, business intelligence, technology, and regulatory compliance. We combine industry expertise and integrated solutions to help companies enhance stakeholder value, improve operations, and address performance and risk-related challenges.

Position Overview

We are seeking a dynamic and talented Lead Digital Product Designer who can apply expertise in user experience design, visual design, and digital strategy to create and execute design solutions that meet the client’s business goals. Our ideal candidate understands how people think, operate, and interact with complex sets of data and is comfortable working with designers, developers, data analysts, and product managers to design the user experience for digital products. We are looking for someone who is competent in all aspects of the design process, bring Lean UX methods and strategic thinking into enterprise projects, and establish and grow relationships with clients.

Responsibilities

Engagement Delivery and Management

Serving in lead capacity on large, complex projects, create user experiences and visual design strategies and solutions for projects based on business objectives and user research

Serve as subject matter expert in the defined UX and brand standards and the execution of visual, interaction, and motion design

Facilitate internal team communication, bridging the gap between visual design, functional development, and content

Communicate the value of UX, UI, and design thinking to clients

Lead client engagements from a UX perspective

Lead participatory design activities, e.g., client workshops, card sorting, to understand vision, business model, and user needs and behaviors

Serve as the voice of the user while meeting the needs of the client

Combine UX thinking with design execution to produce usable and intuitive user interfaces

Illustrate user experience using storyboards, information architecture, process flows, user journeys/personas, and sitemaps

Use design to communicate complex concepts, whether through conversations, frameworks, or ideas

Derive actionable insights by leading user research activities and translating insights into prototypes

Provide coaching and guidance to other product designers on the team to elevate our approach to user experience research and design and promote the craft of UX across the organization

Collaborate with architects, developers, and project teams to ensure design elements are incorporated into development sprints

Proactively perform competitive research based on product roadmaps

Plan and facilitate interactive workshops to build consensus around business requirements and design ideas

Design Team Leadership

Lead the design team in best practices, design trends, and leading technologies

Support the development and adoption of design processes, tools, and culture

Develop, refine, and adhere to design systems and style guides

Understand and incorporate Design Thinking, Agile Methodologies, Lean Principles and Collective Intelligence into project strategy

Necessary Skills

Strong understanding of foundational design principles including type, layout, use of color, etc.

Deep understanding of user experience best practices and the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Understanding of desktop, mobile web, native iOS and Android platforms, and the ability to provide recommendation when it's best to follow platform-specific conventions.

Ability to collaboratively go from whiteboard, to sketch, to high fidelity prototype, to live product

Ability to conduct and apply customer research, including design thinking and rapid prototyping

Outstanding facilitation, brainstorming, and collaboration skills

Extensive experience with standard design tools, e.g., Axure, Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, etc.

Excellent visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction

Excellent communication, presentation and critical thinking skills.

Strong sense of collaboration; able to thrive in iterative, cross-disciplinary environments

Ability to drive consensus via facilitation, storytelling, and brainstorming

Comfortable trying new things and failing quickly to get to optimal solution

Open to feedback and willing to learn and improve

Passionate about creating easy, usable, and smart solutions for humans

Working knowledge of HTML and CSS a plus

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design, Web Design, Visual or Interaction Design, or related discipline with a solid foundation in the principles of design

8+ years of experience in a Product Design, Digital Design, or UX/UI Design related role

Display a strong portfolio which demonstrates work across a range of clients

Authorized to work in the United States on a permanent basis

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with user research, usability testing, and generating test reports

Experience in the planning and facilitation of Design Thinking workshops

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process

Experience with designing and implementing web accessibility for web and mobile





Optimity Advisors is an EEO/AA, Veteran, and People with Disabilities employer.



