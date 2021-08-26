Contract UI/Web Designer
Bethel Music is a community of worshipers, musicians, singers and writers passionately pursuing the presence of God. It is our privilege to commit our talents and our hearts to give God glory.
We are looking for a talented UI/Web Designer to join us on a large short term project and recurring design work as needed. The ideal candidate should have an eye for clean and thoughtful design, possess great UI skills and be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and prototypes, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces. We are looking for a contract/freelance designer to start but could evolve into a long term role.
We would prefer to work with individuals who are familiar with the Bethel Music brand and are interested in supporting it's mission.
Must haves
- 15+ hours per week available to work on our projects
- Expert Figma user with 3+ years of experience
- Available to communicate with our team from 10am-2pm Pacific Time — Monday through Friday via Slack
- Experience working in fast paced environments with tight deadlines
- Up to date portfolio of UI / Web projects
What we are looking for
- 4+ years of relevant experience
- Excellent communication skills and responsiveness
- Deep understanding of design systems, user interaction patterns, color theory and typography
- Effective and creative problem-solving abilities - always sees more than 1 way to solve a problem
- Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Strong work ethic, highly motivated, and demonstrates a true sense of ownership and urgency
Bonus / Nice to haves
- Familiarity with the Bethel Music brand and music
- Motion/After Effects skills
Send an email to baltazar@bethelmusic.com with the following to apply:
- Portfolio link (Not Dribbble)
- LinkedIn link
- Dribbble link (If applicable)
- Hourly rate