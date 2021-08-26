Contract UI/Web Designer

Job Details

Bethel Music is a community of worshipers, musicians, singers and writers passionately pursuing the presence of God. It is our privilege to commit our talents and our hearts to give God glory.

We are looking for a talented UI/Web Designer to join us on a large short term project and recurring design work as needed. The ideal candidate should have an eye for clean and thoughtful design, possess great UI skills and be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and prototypes, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces. We are looking for a contract/freelance designer to start but could evolve into a long term role.

We would prefer to work with individuals who are familiar with the Bethel Music brand and are interested in supporting it's mission.





Must haves

15+ hours per week available to work on our projects

Expert Figma user with 3+ years of experience

Available to communicate with our team from 10am-2pm Pacific Time — Monday through Friday via Slack

— Monday through Friday via Slack Experience working in fast paced environments with tight deadlines

Up to date portfolio of UI / Web projects





What we are looking for

4+ years of relevant experience

Excellent communication skills and responsiveness

Deep understanding of design systems, user interaction patterns, color theory and typography

Effective and creative problem-solving abilities - always sees more than 1 way to solve a problem

Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a fast-paced environment

Strong work ethic, highly motivated, and demonstrates a true sense of ownership and urgency





Bonus / Nice to haves

Familiarity with the Bethel Music brand and music

Motion/After Effects skills





Send an email to baltazar@bethelmusic.com with the following to apply:

Portfolio link (Not Dribbble)

LinkedIn link

Dribbble link (If applicable)

Hourly rate



