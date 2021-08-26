Job Details

Description

Equisolve is seeking a creative, smart, and experienced design professional to help support our team. As a full-time Digital Art Director, your primary responsibility is to join our Design team to execute visual solutions under the guidance of and reporting to our Creative Director.

About the Role

This is an active design role best suited for design leaders who like to get in the weeds

Day to day your projects can include a mix of corporate websites, investor relations websites, digital products, and the occasional internal-first initiatives.

You will coordinate with the project management team, other department leads, and the VP of Operations on process and approach.

Benefits

Remote always

Generous PTO

Allowance for continuing education or training

Shiny new gear of your choice (Apple products - laptop or desktop setup)

Medical, dental, and long-term disability insurance

401K benefit with employer match

Opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the world



