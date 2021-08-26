All Jobs
Job Details

Digital Art Director

Copy

Description

Equisolve is seeking a creative, smart, and experienced design professional to help support our team. As a full-time Digital Art Director, your primary responsibility is to join our Design team to execute visual solutions under the guidance of and reporting to our Creative Director.

About the Role

  • This is an active design role best suited for design leaders who like to get in the weeds
  • Day to day your projects can include a mix of corporate websites, investor relations websites, digital products, and the occasional internal-first initiatives.
  • You will coordinate with the project management team, other department leads, and the VP of Operations on process and approach.

Benefits

  • Remote always
  • Generous PTO
  • Allowance for continuing education or training
  • Shiny new gear of your choice (Apple products - laptop or desktop setup)
  • Medical, dental, and long-term disability insurance
  • 401K benefit with employer match
  • Opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the world


Apply for this position
Equisolve
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 26, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position