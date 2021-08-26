Job Details
Digital Art Director
Description
Equisolve is seeking a creative, smart, and experienced design professional to help support our team. As a full-time Digital Art Director, your primary responsibility is to join our Design team to execute visual solutions under the guidance of and reporting to our Creative Director.
About the Role
- This is an active design role best suited for design leaders who like to get in the weeds
- Day to day your projects can include a mix of corporate websites, investor relations websites, digital products, and the occasional internal-first initiatives.
- You will coordinate with the project management team, other department leads, and the VP of Operations on process and approach.
Benefits
- Remote always
- Generous PTO
- Allowance for continuing education or training
- Shiny new gear of your choice (Apple products - laptop or desktop setup)
- Medical, dental, and long-term disability insurance
- 401K benefit with employer match
- Opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the world